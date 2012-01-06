(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Jan 6 European shares are set for a steady open on Friday, with investors expected to avoid taking big trading positions ahead of widely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data and as worries about recapitalisation of European lenders hurt sentiment.

Some investors were positioned for better-than-predicted jobs number after drops in first-time applications for unemployment benefits and as U.S. private-sector hiring surged in December, analysts said. According to a survey, U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, would rise by 150,000 in December.

"With the much anticipated core European bond auctions behind us until next week, the market's sole attention now turns to the U.S. payrolls report," Chris Weston, dealer at IG Markets, said.

"It has to be said that expectations are elevated given all traditional leading indicators have shown improvement from last month, so we will need to see not only an above expectation print, but at least an in-line unemployment rate and a not-so-dramatic revision to last month."

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 7 points lower, Germany's DAX to open 2 points higher to down 6 points and France's CAC-40 to open up 1 point to down 3 points.

European shares fell 0.8 percent on Thursday, with banks the biggest fallers on worries that some of them will have to follow UniCredit and offer deep share price discounts when they recapitalise to shore up credit crisis ravaged balance sheets.

Italy's UniCredit has fallen about 30 percent in the previous two sessions following its announcement of a massive discount on a rights issue. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index has dropped about 5 percent in the same period.

Investors will train their sights on next week's debt auctions by Spain and Italy, which look vulnerable to becoming the next victims of the euro zone debt crisis, and a meeting between France's Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday for fresh hints towards resolving the crisis.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0647 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,281.06 0.29 % 3.76

NIKKEI 8,390.35 -1.16 % -98.36

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.06 % -4.96

EUR/USD 1.2779 -0.05 % -0.0007

USD/JPY 77.20 0.1 % 0.0800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.869 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,627.04 0.35 % $5.69

US CRUDE $101.70 -0.11 % -0.11

COMPANY NEWS

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW grabbed the top spot in the U.S. luxury auto market in 2011, edging out Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz brand, as both German automakers took advantage of inventory problems for Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus line-up, according to company figures issued on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it was probing a steep fall in UniCredit's MI> shares over the past two days to check whether a ban on short-selling had been respected.

DEXIA

The French government is considering nationalising what remains of the troubled Franco-Belgian financial group, Les Echos reported.

HOCHTIEF

The German construction group is in talks with the owners of Indian infrastructure company Coastal Projects and private equity investors to buy a majority stake in the Hyderabad-based company, the Times of India reported on Friday.

RTL

RTL Group is giving up on the Greek broadcasting market as the country's debt-induced economic crisis crushes advertising revenue.

PETROPLUS

The plight of Swiss oil refiner Petroplus worsened on Thursday as lenders extended the freeze on its borrowing to all credit lines, on top of $1 billion choked off last week.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said it agreed to buy Canadian highway contruction and road infrastructure group Carmacks, which generates revenue of about 150 million euros.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses said it had bought a majority stake in a California-based laboratory and signed partnerships in Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

RICHEMONT

High-end penmaker Montblanc, part of Swiss luxury group Richemont, has opened its largest store in China to capitalise on the surging growth of Chinese luxury-goods consumers, who are expected to account for most of the world's luxury purchases by eight years time. For related news, click on: (Reporting by Atul Prakash)