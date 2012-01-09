(Adds detail, futures; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Jan 9 European stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Monday after data showed German exports jumped in November, and ahead of a meeting between French and German leaders later in the session.

Futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 were flat to 0.2 percent higher after data showing German exports jumped 2.5 percent in November, unexpectedly widening the trade surplus in a sign Europe's largest economy is still outpacing peers.

The meeting in Berlin between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to discuss ways to boost growth in euro zone states struggling to overcome the sovereign debt crisis and finalise a deal to increase fiscal coordination.

Investors, however, remained concerned about the debt situation in Europe after Fitch Ratings said late on Friday it was downgrading Hungarian sovereign debt by one notch to BB+ with a negative outlook, putting the country's bonds in the higher risk category and suggesting the investment climate was not going to get any better.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday that the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances and work off its mountain of debt.

On the technical front, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which fell 0.7 percent to 2,298.65 points on Friday, failed last week to break resistance at around 2,402 - a high in December.

"What remains to be seen now is whether it will find support in the form of its short-term uptrend at around 2,276, a level that also happens to coincide with its 50-day moving average. As things stand right now, there is little technical evidence to suggest that a break to the upside is on the cards," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

Investors will wait for the December U.S. employment trend index, due at 1500 GMT, for more hints about the health of the economy after encouraging U.S. jobs report on Friday.

On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended flat. On Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0752 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,277.81 -0.25 % -3.25

NIKKEI 8,390.35 -1.16 % -98.36

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.09 % 0.42

EUR/USD 1.2737 0.38 % 0.0048

USD/JPY 76.90 0.04 % 0.0300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.968 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.865 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,617.30 0.02 % $0.32

US CRUDE $101.69 0.13 % 0.13

COMPANY NEWS

AXA

The French insurer has raised a fund that will invest up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion) towards the development of offices and shopping centres across the continent, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis's consumer health unit will take a $120 million hit in the fourth quarter after the Swiss drugmaker decided to voluntarily recall some products in the United States and move to improve quality standards at manufacturing sites. For related news, click on

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

Britain's Wm Morrison Supermarkets reported a slowdown in sales growth over Christmas and predicted cash-strapped shoppers would remain reluctant to spend this year, despite an easing of inflationary pressures.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank's Chief Executive Frederic Oudea has said there is "no question" of SocGen making large investments in French sovereign debt, according to a research report published on Friday.

BMW

The car maker said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year and its best sales result ever.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW aims to sell over 500,000 vehicles in the United States in 2012, the first time in 39 years it would reach the half-million mark, it said ahead of the Detroit auto show.

ADIDAS

Adidas is pleased with its full-year 2011 sales, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper, as the world's second-largest maker of sports apparel targets record revenue.

E.ON

E.ON is asking potential bidders for its gas distribution network to indicate interest by Jan. 20 in a sale which could net German utility around 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion), a senior banker said on Friday.

STATOIL

Norwegian oil firm Statoil has made a second big oil discovery in the Barents Sea in less than a year, which could be as big as 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), further boosting the remote Arctic region's oil prospects.

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday he would not choose a successor or fully merge the Italian car maker with its U.S. affiliate Chrysler until after 2015.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit's head on Saturday expressed surprise the Italian bank's stock slid this week after the pricing of a cash call and said he looked forward confidently to Monday when the rights to buy into the 7.5 billion euro capital increase start trading. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa)