PARIS, Jan 18 European stocks are set to halt a brisk two-day rally on Wednesday as investors look for further signs of improvement in the euro zone debt crisis before pushing the market higher, with the focus on Portugal's debt sale as well as on Greece's debt restructuring talks.

At 0712 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.2 percent.

Greece is set to go head to head with its creditors on Wednesday, in a renewed attempt to break a deadlock in talks to cut the country's debt and stave off default.

Portugal is set to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of short-term debt on Wednesday in the country's biggest auction since last year's bailout.

Analysts said yields on the shortest maturities may slip, following the example of a Spanish T-bill sale, as domestic investors armed with new, cheap 3-year funding lines from the European Central Bank should snap up the high-yielding T-bills.

Recent successful bond auctions by Spain and Italy, which have become the epicentre of the region's debt crisis, have calmed fears over the two country's debt piles and sparked hopes the worst of the crisis may be behind, with investors on Monday brushing aside a widely expected mass credit rating downgrade of euro zone countries by S&P.

"It seems highly likely that the bond success is more to do with the availability of cheap ECB money being used to buy higher yielding government bills, than any renewed confidence in the ability of EU leaders to resolve the debt crisis," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"A bigger test will come tomorrow with the longer term auctions of French and Spanish debt, as well as Italian bonds later this month."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 2.5 percent in the past two sessions, but ran into strong resistance around 2,400 points, which represents a peak hit in early December.

The Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming Wall Street, hit by worries the spiralling euro zone debt crisis would lead to massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession.

Shares in the index trade at 9.3 times 12-month forward earnings, versus 11.9 times for stocks on the S&P 500 index. Moreover, the euro zone index's relative performance versus the S&P 500, in U.S. dollar-based total return, is at its lowest point since the creation of the euro zone index in the late 1980s, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0707 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,293.67 0.36 % 4.58 NIKKEI 8,550.58 0.99 % 84.18 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 484.66 0.04 % 0.17 EUR/USD 1.2768 0.26 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.16 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.862 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.793 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,655.79 0.28 % $4.60 US CRUDE $101.11 0.4 % 0.40

COMPANY NEWS:

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank told the German government it does not plan to offload troubled real estate lender Eurohypo and will not seek state aid to bolster its capital, two sources familiar with the bank's thinking said on Tuesday.

Separately, Moody's said it downgraded the standalone bank financial strength ratings of Commerzbank and subsidiaries including Eurohypo, citing the weakening resilience and eroding franchise of Eurohypo. Related news

ASML

the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers said it expects first-quarter orders for the latest chip-making equipment to exceed fourth-quarter levels.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas is not likely to see its credit rating downgraded in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of France's sovereign debt, its chief executive said on Tuesday in an interview with news channel LCI.

BHP BILLITON

The world's biggest mining company, forecast record iron ore production this year after quarterly output jumped by a fifth, shrugging off predictions that growth in top buyer China will slow this year.

NATIXIS

The French bank plans to close its Sydney branch with up to 14 staff affected, three banking sources said on Wednesday, as European lenders scale back amidst a deepening debt crisis.

ACCOR

Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, on Tuesday kept its profit goal for 2011 though underlying sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

GENERALI

S&P said on Tuesday it had revised Generali rating by one notch to A+ from AA- keeping it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

PETROPLUS

European parliamentarians fighting to save four refineries owned by troubled Petroplus urged the European Commission on Tuesday to protect the endangered plants, and a UK MEP called on BP to help save the UK refinery.

ENI

S&P lowered to 'A' from 'A+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Eni on Tuesday, affirming its short-term rating at 'A-1'. The negative outlook reflects the view that Eni's credit profile could deteriorate if Italy were downgraded further.

UBS

An investment advisory arm of Swiss bank UBS will pay $300,000 to settle charges that it misled investors by incorrectly pricing certain securities in three of its mutual funds, U.S. securities regulators said on Tuesday.

EURONAV

The Belgian crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss in the final three months of 2011, hit by lower shipping rates, the postponement and cancellation of ship orders and hedging losses, and expressed caution on 2012. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Atul Prakash)