LONDON, Jan 20 European shares are expected to rise slightly in early trade on Friday and set a new 5-1/2-month high, with investors focusing on debt swap talks between Greece and its private bondholders and the prospects of an ultimately positive outcome.

Greece is fast running out of time as it pushes to wrap up an agreement by Monday paving the way for a fresh injection of foreign aid before 14.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion) of bond redemptions fall due in March. After a breakdown in talks last week the negotiating parties appeared to be moving to overcome their differences.

"We have the clear two-way trade at the moment where one eye is on earnings whilst the other is on any narrative out about the Greek debt talks," said Chris Weston, institutional trader at IG Markets.

"One suspects Greece will trump any bottom-up story and whilst risk assets seem to be given the benefit of the doubt that a deal will be struck there are many other variables that make the outcome far from clear cut."

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 were up 0.1 to 0.4 percent.

Focus will remain on financials as 31 European banks must tell their national regulators by Friday how they plan to fill a gaping capital hole, part of the continent's efforts to deal with its debt crisis once and for all.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index surged 6.2 percent to a 2-1/2-month high in the previous session on encouraging results from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. The banking index fell 32 percent last year to become the worst performing sector.

However, Google Inc's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's heightened expectations for the holiday season as declining search advertising rates contributed to a rare miss, triggering a 9 percent slide in its shares.

The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 index index further fell to 16.4 percent on Thursday, against a high of 29.6 percent two months ago, suggesting that investors were gradually turning bullish on the market.

On the macroeconomic front, China's factory activity likely fell for a third successive month in January, indicating Beijing's pro-growth policies will remain in place despite early signs that the downward drift is slowing, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase and Ameriprise Financial are among the finalists in the bidding process for Deutsche Bank AG's asset management division, sources said.

E.ON

Six groups are expected to submit bids for German group E.ON's gas distribution network by Friday, sources close to the process said, setting off a fierce battle for the 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) grid.

THYSSENKRUPP

Germany's largest steel producer will host its annual shareholders meeting. Proposed dividend: 0.45 euro. Preview:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The economy minister of the German state of Hesse, who has the power to withdraw Deutsche Boerse's operating license, reiterated he has reservations about a combination of the company with NYSE Euronext, he told Handesblatt.

Separately, EU states failed to agree a law to crack down on over-the-counter derivatives, a diplomat told Reuters.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace and defence group is mulling a possible offer for Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio, a source close to the matter said.

AIRBUS

Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday that it has signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery between 2016 and 2017.

Separately, the planemaker insisted its A380 superjumbo is safe to fly after another set of cracks was discovered in the wings of the world's largest jetliner, though an engineering union said it was downplaying the issue and some Asian airlines said they would develop inspection programs.

PETROPLUS

Troubled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is putting its Petit-Couronne refinery in France up for sale and may also sell its Cressier refinery in Switzerland and Antwerp refinery in Belgium, the group said in a statement on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold $7.01 billion worth of mortgage securities to a unit of Credit Suisse Group, unloading a big chunk of the assets it acquired in the 2008 bailout of American International Group Inc. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)