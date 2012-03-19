(Updates with futures, company news)

LONDON, March 19 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, supported by improved investor sentiment, although the sharpness of the previous week's rally to eight-month highs left the market vulnerbale to a consolidation.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent, while for France's CAC they were flat.

"The Credit Agricole CIB Risk Aversion Barometer has moved into 'risk loving' territory suggesting that risk assets will remain supported ... but the start to the week looks to be one of consolidation," the bank said in a note.

The Euro STOXX 50 bluechip index ended 0.6 percent higher at 2,608.30 points on Friday, posting a weekly gain of 3.7 percent - its strongest showing in nearly two months.

In intra-day trade, it rose as high as 2,611.42 - its strongest since August - while the broader, pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 has climbed to levels last seen in July last year.

The rally has nudged the market into overbought territory on the relative strength index (RSI), but technical analysts said there could still be scope for a move to new highs - around the 2,640-50 range on the Euro STOXX 50 - before a phase of consolidation or correction kicks in.

From an event-driven view point, however, the light earnings and data calendar on both sides of the Atlantic offered few possible catalysts for new peaks on Monday.

Equities' gains have been supported by a broad pick up in risk appetite, with the Euro STOXX 50 implied volatility index, seen as a crude barometer of investors' fear - falling to its lowest in five years on Friday.

Investors expect equities to be the strongest performing asset class in the next three months, according to a Barclays' survey of nearly 700 institutional clients, which also showed a significant increase in confidence.

The respondents forecast that U.S. stock markets will outperform other regions, while on a sector basis, those with exposure to global growth - such as technology and industrials - will fare the best. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,404.17 0.11 % 1.57 NIKKEI 10,141.99 0.12 % 12.16 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.15 % 0.77 EUR/USD 1.3169 -0.08 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 83.32 -0.08 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.287 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 2.038 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,661.54 0.49 % $8.05 US CRUDE $107.09 0.03 % 0.03

MAJOR COMPANY NEWS:

TNT

United Parcel Service (UPS) has agreed to pay 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to buy Dutch rival TNT Express.

TOTAL

Chinese authorities have not taken a new stake in France's Total, a source from the oil and gas company said on Sunday, denying a report in the online edition of The Wall Street Journal.

Separately, the French company's deal to buy a bigger stake in its $34 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia from partner Inpex Corp may be delayed and will only close before the year-end, its chief executive said.

RUSAL

The world's top aluminium maker, posted a 92 percent fall in yearly net profit, hit by a write-down in the value of its stake in miner Norilsk Nickel as it grapples with a damaging boardroom row between two Russian billionaires.

EADS

Airbus will need years to ovecome problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380 passenger jet, the executive vice president of programmes at Airbus told a German magazine.

UK BANKS

Britain's banks face more pressure on profits, partly because of increasing regulation costs, and many will have to cut more jobs, according to a study by accountancy firm KPMG.

FIAT

Fiat is unlikely to negotiate a cost-sharing alliance with another carmaker this year, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters, as it focuses on its own operations and extending its footprint in China and Russia.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Italy's two biggest banks must reform their management structures and branches to become profitable, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in an interview on Sunday.

NOVARTIS

European regulators are still probing the safety of Novartis AG's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of the Swiss firm's top new drug hopes, delaying an expected update on the medicine until April.

DASSAULT AVIATION

India aims to wrap up within six months exclusive talks over the purchase of 126 French Rafale fighter jets, Eric Trappier, Executive Vice-President, International, at Dassault Aviation told French daily Les Echos. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)