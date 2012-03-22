(Recasts futures; adds details; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, March 22 European stocks were set to inch lower on Thursday, retreating for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a row, fuelling worries over the outlook for the global economy.

At 0730 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.

Despite this week's pull-back, the benchmarks Euro STOXX 50, the DAX, the CAC as well as the FTSEurofirst 300 are on track to record their strongest first quarter since 1998.

The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, fell back to 48.1 from February's four-month high of 49.6. New orders sank to a four-month low, an expected rebound in export orders failed to emerge and new hiring dropped to a two-year low.

On the euro zone front, investors will keep an eye on debt-stricken Portugal, which faces a general strike on Thursday by workers angered by austerity measures imposed as a condition of a 78-billion euro bailout last year.

Spain will also be in focus, a day after Spanish bond yields surged to one-month high on rekindled worries over the country's ability to deal with its debt pile. Madrid's IBEX is down 0.9 percent so far this year, missing the region's new-year rally that has propelled Germany's DAX up 20 percent.

Investors also awaited Flash PMI estimates from across the euro zone, and traders said they expect the data to show a widening gap between the German economy and the Southern Europe economies, which could reinforce appetite for pairs trade strategies of long positions on German equities and derivatives and short positions on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese stocks and derivatives.

European stocks dipped on Wednesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. home sales data. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has lost 1.6 percent since reaching an eight-month high last week. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.89 -0.19 % -2.63 NIKKEI 10,127.08 0.4 % 40.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 522.89 0.16 % 0.86 EUR/USD 1.3242 0.25 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 83.25 -0.17 % -0.1400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.294 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.967 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,650.06 0.01 % $0.11 US CRUDE $106.58 -0.64 % -0.69

COMPANY NEWS:

HERMES

The leather bag maker affirmed its confidence in the global luxury goods market by hiking its dividend after tourist spending in Europe and buoyant demand in Asia and the Americas helped it post a forecast-beating jump in full-year profit.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The car maker's 1 billion euro share sale appeared to be in the bag on Wednesday as the shares closed well above the issue price of the new stock as bidding ended, effectively guaranteeing the operation's success, according to a banker involved in the transaction.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The controlling shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said in a statement on Wednesday it was examining offers for part of its stake in Italy's third biggest lender.

CASINO

France's Casino said on Wednesday it will exercise its right to become the sole controlling shareholder of Pao de Acucar, a move set to reduce the influence of the hard-charging chairman at Brazil's biggest retailer after an ownership struggle last year.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat and unions reached an agreement on Wednesday to put about 5,300 workers at Fiat's Mirafiori factory onto a temporary layoff scheme lasting 18 months starting April 2, union sources told Reuters.

SOlARWORLD

The company said it was aiming to return to profit on an operating level in 2012, after large impairments on outdated production equipment had caused it to post an operating loss of 233 million euros ($307 million) in 2011.

SOCIETE GENERALE, BNP PARIBAS

French stock market watchdog AMF said on Wednesday it fined Societe Generale and BNP Paribas 500,000 euros each for not respecting rules when testing investor interest ahead of bond issues launched by Saint-Gobain and Schneider in 2009. Societe Generale could not be immediately reached for comment while BNP Paribas said it had yet to decide whether it would appeal the AMF ruling.

WENDEL

The French investment group said it plans to pay shareholders a dividend of 1.30 euros a share, up 4 percent, as well as one share in French electrical fittings and switches maker Legrand for every 50 Wendel shares held. Wendel would thus cut its Legrand stake to about 5.5 percent from 5.84 percent.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil company's Argentine unit YPF will propose to pay shareholders a 2011 dividend in new shares instead of cash, government officials said on Wednesday after a board meeting.

BALOISE

Europe's debt crisis eroded most of Baloise's profit last year and the Swiss insurer struck a cautious outlook, saying it expects volatile financial markets and an uncertain economic interest rate development in the coming years. For more, click on:

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has been placed under investigation in a long-running fraud case involving the issue of irregular SIM cards in 2006-2008, investigative sources said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)