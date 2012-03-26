(Adds futures, details; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, March 26 European stock index futures point to a higher open on Monday as investors look for bargains following a week-long sell-off while fund flow data hints at a turnaround in investor sentiment towards the debt-troubled region, although nagging concerns over the outlook for the global economy could limit the gains.

At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares lost 2.5 percent last week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-December as a raft of weaker-than-expected data from China, the United States and Europe prompted investors to book a portion of their recent lofty gains.

But despite the week's losses, European equity funds enjoyed inflows for the first time in 44 weeks, according to EPFR Global data, sparking hopes a recovery in investor appetite for the region's stocks could keep their three-month rally alive.

Investors' focus will be on Germany's Ifo survey, due at 0800 GMT on Monday. Forecasts are for the business climate index to remain steady at 109.6, while current conditions is expected to drop to 117.0 from 117.5. A disappointing figure from the euro zone's powerhouse could quickly end the market's technical rebound and revive last week's retreat, traders said.

Last Thursday, weaker-than-expected German manufacturing data sparked concerns over the country's economic resilience, fuelling the market's sell-off.

Debt-stricken Spain will be in focus again on Monday, after the country's centre-right People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia but did not secure the outright majority it expected, depriving Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him push through harsh spending cuts.

In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Monti on Friday opted not to rush a heavily contested labour reform through parliament after running into strong resistance from unions and a key ally supporting his government, while the country's biggest labour union threatened to step up strikes to protest against plans to open up the job market.

German news magazine Spiegel reported over the weekend that Germany was ready to drop its resistance to raising the lending capacity of the euro zone firewall by combining the means of both bail out funds for a limited time.

European Central Bank's Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday a timely exit from the ECB's emergency measures is essential to avoid speculative asset bubbles and to keep banks and governments from becoming too dependent on the bank's cheap money

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,397.11 0.31 % 4.33 NIKKEI 10,018.24 0.07 % 6.77 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.23 -0.68 % -3.54 EUR/USD 1.3258 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 82.56 0.18 % 0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.251 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.880 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,663.38 0.07 % $1.24 US CRUDE $106.56 -0.29 % -0.31

COMPANY NEWS:

IBERDROLA, GAS NATURAL, ENDESA

Spain's centre-right government may decree an electricity rate hike of up to 7 percent for consumers and cut subsidies to power distributors by 10 percent, several newspapers reported.

CAIXABANK, BANCA CIVICA

Caixabank is expected to announce on Monday an offer for Banca Civica in the latest round of bank mergers under Spain's financial sector reform, Spanish media have reported.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG extended its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy. For more, click on:

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top investor in the bank said on Saturday it had sold an 8.2 percent stake in Italy's No.3 lender, raising around 339 million euros and boosting chances of keeping creditors at bay.

LUFTHANSA

The air freight arm of Lufthansa may give up on its freighter fleet should a recently imposed ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport be confirmed by a court in Leipzig on April 4, the unit's chief executive told a German magazine.

SIEMENS

The engineering group expects its renewable energy unit to return to profit following a loss in the first fiscal quarter, a management board member told a German magazine.

Separately, Nokia Siemens on Friday reached a deal with German unions to cut 1,600 jobs in Munich, part of the telecom equipment maker's ongoing restructuring programme, which includes 17,000 job losses globally.

TECHNIP

The oil services group said it has won a contract worth about 600 million euros from BP to develop the subsea infrastructure for a floating oil rig in the North Sea.

VIVENDI

The head of the company's SFR mobile division, Frank Esser, is set to leave after 12 years at its head following the impact of the arrival of fourth mobile operator Free on the French market, Le Figaro reported.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Auto workers at Peugeot and at GM's Opel unit are braced for a fight with management as a clearer picture emerges of the job cuts and plant closures likely to result from their alliance.

INGENICO

The French payment terminal group has turned its focus to services and emerging markets to drive growth after it was forced to abandon a key acquisition in the United States designed to help it take on U.S giant VeriFone .

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson. Editing by Jane Merriman)