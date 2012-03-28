PARIS, March 28 European stocks were seen falling on Wednesday following declines on Wall Street and in Asia as initial enthusiasm following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the need for ultra-loose monetary policy wanes while worries over Spain's finances resurface.

At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close since last year's massive earthquake.

In a speech on Monday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that accommodative monetary policy was still needed to support the frail U.S. economic recovery, sparking a rally in equities worldwide.

In an interview to ABC News late on Tuesday, Bernanke said it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in policymaking as the outlook improves.

"We haven't quite yet got to the point where we can be completely confident that we're on a track to full recovery," he said.

Spain was back in investors' minds on Wednesday, as the government is set to unveil later this week a budget which will include around 20 billion euros in savings without breaking its promise to not raise income tax or value added tax.

Spain is believed to have already entered its second recession in three years and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has pledged to meet a deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 following a one-month spat with the European Commission.

"Whilst Greece has dropped from the forefront of traders' minds, Spain looks to be filling it shoes. Fears that Spain will follow in the footsteps of its fiscally inept peripheral euro zone cohorts and fail to reform its economy enough to avoid a bailout appear to be well founded," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.

Late on Tuesday, Spain and the European Commission denied media reports that Brussels had told the Madrid government to take an EU bailout to refinance the country's troubled banks.

France's Total, the euro zone's biggest company by market capitalisation, will be in the spotlight on Wednesday after the company warned it could take six months to halt the flow of a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has lost 2.3 percent since reaching an eight-month high earlier this month, and is on track to record its best first-quarter performance since 1998, up 8.2 percent year-to-date.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,412.52 -0.28 % -3.99 NIKKEI 10,182.57 -0.71 % -72.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 522.00 -0.68 % -3.60 EUR/USD 1.3328 0.08 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 82.72 -0.56 % -0.4700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.877 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,677.59 -0.15 % -$2.45 US CRUDE $106.62 -0.66 % -0.71

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause after rally, U.S. data eyed

Nikkei knocked from one-year high by ex-dividend shares

Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near

FOREX-Yen up on Japan fiscal year-end related flows

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,680/oz; US data eyed

METALS-Copper slips ahead of U.S. manufacturing data

Brent at $125 on U.S. stocks rise, possible release

TREASURIES-Yields near 2-wk low on Bernanke comments

COMPANY NEWS:

TOTAL

A cloud of explosive natural gas boiling up from the North Sea out of a leak at Total's evacuated Elgin platform forced another shutdown off the Scottish coast on Tuesday as the French firm warned it could take six months to halt the flow.

SPANISH BANKS:

Spain and the European Commission denied media reports on Tuesday that Brussels had told the Madrid government to take an EU bailout to refinance the country's troubled banks.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banks are discreetly lobbying European regulators for a softer regime on plugging a 15 billion euro capital shortfall now that tensions over sovereign debt has eased, according to regulatory and banking sources.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit expects a good first quarter this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, although it is too early to make forecasts for the full year given the difficult economic environment, particularly in Italy.

EADS

Airbus sees a market in Latin America for some 2,000 commercial airplanes, worth $197 billion, over the next 20 years, Rafael Alonso, the company's senior vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, said on Tuesday.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen said it successfully completed the 1 billion euro capital increase announced last month to cement its planned alliance with General Motors.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had posted a net loss of 2.3 billion euros in 2011 after booking one-off charges of 3 billion euros as the Italian aerospace and defence group moves to clean up its balance sheet.

It will carry out its restructuring plan without resorting to a capital increase, its chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi told a conference call on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano posted a net loss of 614 million euros ($817.97 million) last year, hit by hefty writedowns on goodwill impairment and a spike in loan-loss provisions.

PRAKTIKER

Praktiker's 2011 net loss was 554.7 million euros ($739 million), it said on Tuesday. The Reuters poll average for the 2011 net loss after minorities was 369 million euros. The company is due to publish detailed results on Thursday.

UBS

Germany's HSH Nordbank AG may not pursue a fraud case against UBS AG over a soured $500 million mortgage investment, a New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday, reversing a lower court.

PETROPLUS

Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus said on Wednesday it planned to negotiate a sale of its assets and would delist its shares from the Swiss bourse by mid-May after it was pushed into bankruptcy earlier this year.

ELECTROLUX

The world's second biggest home appliance maker repeated its outlook for its major markets this year on Tuesday and its CEO, Keith McLoughlin, said there was still no sign of better demand in the U.S. market. In February, the company said it expected demand for appliances in Europe in 2012 to be flat or decline by up to two percent. It forecast demand in North America to be flat or increase by up to two percent. For more on the company, double click

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)