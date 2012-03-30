LONDON, March 29 European shares were expected to rebound on Friday, extending their new year rally ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that may boost the bloc's bailout power.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 34 to 38 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 50 to 54 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 26 to 31 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent.

Europe's STOXX 600 index was seen continuing to gain this year to end 2012 at 285, a rise of about 9 percent from Thursday's close of 260.74, as ultra-loose monetary policy continues to revive investors' demand for equities, a Reuters poll found. But the gains could be limited by brewing worries over China's economy and Spain's debt troubles.

Indexes were expected to take their cue on Friday from Wall Street, where the Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower.

Also supporting European shares were expectations that euro zone finance ministers meeting in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday would agree to temporarily almost double their financial backstops as one of the final moves to end the sovereign debt crisis.

The euro zone inflation index, due at 0900 GMT, was expected to have edged down to 2.5 percent in March from 2.7 percent in the previous month, dampening concerns that the European Central Bank's recent liquidity injections were having an impact on prices.

Retailers, which fell on Thursday after weak results from fashion chain Hennes & Mauritz, were again in focus on Friday, with German retail sales data due for publication at 0600 GMT. The often volatile indicator was expected to be up 1.2 percent in real terms month-on-month after a 1.6 percent fall in January.

As macro conditions in Europe remained fragile, investors were looking to the other side of the Atlantic for reassurance that the world's largest economy continued on its path to recovery.

Americans were forecast to have earned and spent more in February compared to the month before, with personal income seen rising 0.4 percent after a 0.3 percent increase in January and adjusted spending forecast seen up 0.6 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in the first month of the year.

The U.S. consumer sentiment reading for March was expected to be revised up to 47.7 from a preliminary reading of 74.3. However, this would still represent drop from February's 75.3 reading.

Factory activity in the U.S. Midwest was expected to have eased in March from a 10 month-high hit in February, with the Chicago PMI seen at 63 from 64 the month before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 522 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,403.2 -0.16 % -2.26

NIKKEI 10,073. -0.41 % -41.64

5

MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 0.21 % 1.11

EX-JP S>

EUR/USD 1.3357 0.44 % 0.0059

USD/JPY 82.01 -0.52 % -0.4300

10-YR US TSY 2.164 -- 0.01

YLD

10-YR BUND 1.808 -- 0.01

YLD

SPOT GOLD $1,661. 0.03 % $0.48

6

US CRUDE $103.35 0.55 % 0.57

* Treasuries up as jobless figures argue case for ease (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)