PARIS, April 2 European stocks were seen rising on Monday, set to kick off the second quarter on a positive note as surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook.

At 0618 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 and easily beating forecasts of 50.5.

"The figure was in stark contrast to the unofficial HSBC Chinese PMI print of 48.1 just over a week ago and may somewhat ease some market concerns about the extent of China's slowing economy," IG Markets analyst Cameron Peacock wrote in a note.

European shares snapped a three-day losing run on Friday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 ending the first quarter with a gain of 6.8 percent, its best first-quarter performance since 2006, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to boost rescue funds for the member nations.

The new-year rally has boosted valuation ratios to 11-month highs, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index trading at 9.78 times 12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since early May 2011, although still below the index's 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

The index's next key resistance level looms at 2,485 points, representing the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the recent two-week retreat. Above that, the next resistance will be at 2,509 points, the 38.2 percent retracement of the pull-back.

France's Total will be in the spotlight again on Monday, as the company struggles to stop a massive gas leak in the North Sea. On Saturday, Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during the evacuation to burn off excess gas, had gone out, reducing the threat of an explosion.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,408.47 0.37 % 5.19 NIKKEI 10,109.87 0.26 % 26.31 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.86 0.16 % 0.81 EUR/USD 1.3343 -0.1 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 82.95 -0.05 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.844 -- 0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,668.19 0.02 % $0.29 US CRUDE $103.17 0.15 % 0.15

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as China data soothes

Wall St closes stellar quarter on up note

Nikkei gains on China data, domestic buying supports

FOREX-Yen eases, Aussie jumps as China data cheers

Brent rises on China data, Mideast supply worries

Copper starts Q2 higher, China data eases slowdown woes

PRECIOUS-Gold marks time, eyes on currency market

COMPANY NEWS:

TOTAL

The oil company, which wants to fly experts to a North Sea oil platform to plan how to cap a well that has been spewing gas for the past week, will discuss the safety of the scheme with British experts on Monday.

TRANSOCEAN

A Brazilian prosecutor requested an injunction this week barring U.S. oil company Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean from operating in Brazil as part of a record $10.9 billion environmental lawsuit over a November oil spill.

For more, click on:

REPSOL

Argentina's government has made the decision to take control of leading energy company YPF, controlled by Repsol, and is discussing whether to renationalize it or intervene in its administration, a newspaper reported on Saturday. See

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE

Some of Europe's biggest banks are preparing to repay a third of the money they borrowed from the ECB within the next 12 months, the Financial Times reported.

BANKIA

Spain's Bankia on Friday told the country's central bank it can meet requirements for provisions against real estate losses without public money or merging with another entity, sticking with its standalone strategy. See

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank will gradually reduce its financial portfolio by at least 10 billion euros and cut 150 branches as it seeks to restore profitability, director general Fabrizio Viola told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

ENI, SNAM

The oil and gas giant is talking to banks about a 12-billion euro bridging loan to back the proposed demerger of gas grid operator Snam, banking sources said.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The French aircraft maker expects to sign a contract to supply its Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates between early May and the end of June, La Lettre de l'Expansion reported on Friday without citing sources.

ACTELION

Actelion will no longer develop its asthma and seasonal allergic rhinitis drug CRTH2 after a mid-stage and late-stage trial failed to confirm efficacy finding made in earlier studies, dealing the Swiss biotech's pipeline another blow. For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

Novartis lung drug QVA149 met its main goals in late-stage trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, in the latest boost to its respiratory franchise.

DAIMLER

German carmaker Daimler denied a newspaper report on Sunday that it might be interested in vying with Volkswagen's Audi to buy Italian motorcycle firm Ducati. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)