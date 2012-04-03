PARIS, April 3 European stocks were seen inching up on Tuesday, adding to a sharp two-session rally and tracking gains on Wall Street following forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 14 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 to 14 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 1 to 2 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent.

U.S. shares started the second quarter on a positive note on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China eased recent worries over the outlook for global growth.

Investors awaited U.S. February factory orders, at 1400 GMT, seeking more evidence of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.5 percent rise compared with a January decrease of 1.0 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,419.04 0.75 % 10.57 NIKKEI 10,070.26 -0.39 % -39.61 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 525.76 0.79 % 4.14 EUR/USD 1.3337 0.12 % 0.0016 USD/JPY 82.09 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.189 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.811 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,678.20 0.06 % $0.95 US CRUDE $104.88 -0.33 % -0.35

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise after firm U.S. data

Wall St starts second quarter with rally

Nikkei dips as stronger yen prompts exporter sell-off

Brent holds above $125 on U.S. data, North Sea supply delay

Yen hits 3-week high on stop-loss buying, short-covering

TREASURIES-Bonds steady in Asia, eyes on Fed minutes

METALS-Copper hovers near 2-week high in slow trade

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on dollar weakness; policy cues eyed

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)