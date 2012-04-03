(Adds futures, details, updates snapshot table)

PARIS, April 3 European stocks were seen inching up on Tuesday, adding to a sharp two-session rally and tracking gains on Wall Street following forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data.

At 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.

U.S. shares started the second quarter on a positive note on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China eased recent worries over the outlook for global growth.

Investors awaited U.S. February factory orders, at 1400 GMT, seeking more evidence of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.5 percent rise compared with a January decrease of 1.0 percent.

The focus will also be on the minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee from its meeting of March 13, due at 1800 GMT, with investors seeking clues on a potential new wave of quantitative easing.

"Today's FOMC minutes are expected to give an insight into the thinking that prompted Chairman Bernanke's rather dovish comments just over a week ago that continued to raise questions as to why the Fed continues to play down the strength in economic activity," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.

"Markets will also be looking at the cross section of views with respect to the prospect of further QE given recent comments from various policymakers who have argued that it is not necessary."

The recent recovery in investor appetite for risky assets is reflected in the put/call ratio of the Euro STOXX 50 options, a ratio of the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment.

The ratio has dropped to 1.15, sharply retreating from 2.09 hit last week, and falling below a 3-month average of 1.40. A drop in traded put options signals that investors are growing more confident about further gains in equities.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,419.04 0.75 % 10.57 NIKKEI 10,050.39 -0.59 % -59.48 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 526.63 0.96 % 5.01 EUR/USD 1.3342 0.16 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 81.97 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.814 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,678.43 0.07 % $1.18 US CRUDE $104.86 -0.35 % -0.37

COMPANY NEWS:

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The loss-making French arm of the Franco-Dutch airline called on Monday for increased efforts to overhaul its European passenger network and signalled the survival of its short- and medium-haul operations depended on the willingness of staff to accept "drastic" cost cuts.

Air France said it needed to reduce its controllable costs by 20 percent, in part by extending a high-productivity formula thrashed out at regional bases to Orly, Paris' second airport.

ROCHE

Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously rejected Roche Holding's increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company for $51 per share, or about $6.7 billion, saying it dramatically undervalued the company.

ALSTOM, SIEMENS,

Alstom announced a 900 million euro trains order from state rail operator SNCF on Monday, a boost for its transport unit which has struggled to win sizeable orders. The order, for 40 of its TGV high-speed trains of which it will book 30 as firm orders, also prompted Alstom to drop a complaint it had filed to protest cross-Channel train operator Eurostar's 2010 award of a major contract to Germany's Siemens AG in 2010.

ASTRAZENECA

British drugmaker AstraZeneca and U.S. peer Amgen Inc announced on Monday a major collaboration deal to jointly develop and sell five biotech drugs currently in Amgen's developmental pipeline.

FIAT

Italian new car sales fell 26.7 percent in March as a car transporter strike took its toll, making it increasingly likely that Italy's car market will shrink for a fifth year in a row.

GDF SUEZ

The utility said on Monday that it was offering its shareholders the possibility of receiving the French utility's final dividend for 2011 in shares instead of cash to finance an offer for the remainder of International Power .

BOLLORE

Mutual insurer Groupama said on Monday that it had sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The automaker said on Monday it had agreed to sell its head office building in central Paris to institutional fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for 245.5 million euros ($326.54 million) as part of a property disposal plan announced in February.

LONZA

Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza Group said on Tuesday it has appointed Richard Ridinger as its new chief executive, charging him with improving market position, competitiveness and productivity after a series of setbacks.

PETROPLUS

Several interested parties have submitted offers for insolvent refiner Petroplus' Ingolstadt plant in Germany, a spokesman for the refinery's administrator said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)