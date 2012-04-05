PARIS, April 5 European stocks were seen rising on Thursday, halting a steep two-session drop as investors start to look at potential bargains, although gains could be limited with no positive catalyst in sight while investors will remain cautious ahead of the Easter break.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 14 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 17 to 20 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 2.5 percent on Wednesday, suffering its second steepest sell-off of the year and hitting its lowest level since mid-January as poor demand at Spain's debt auction sparked fears of a new escalation in the euro zone debt crisis.

The index has now surrendered half of its gains made since the European Central Bank's first massive liquidity injection in mid-December.

Investors will focus on the Bank of England on Thursday. All 56 economists polled by Reuters last week said they expected the BoE to leave interest rates and the target for its asset purchases unchanged, and most economists think the bank will not expand its quantitative easing programme this year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0526 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,398.96 -1.02 % -14.42 NIKKEI 9,773.55 -0.47 % -46.44 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.23 -0.38 % -2.00 EUR/USD 1.315 0.08 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 82.18 -0.29 % -0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.229 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.798 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,623.06 0.24 % $3.81 US CRUDE $102.17 0.69 % 0.70

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares sag as debt worry stings risk appetite

Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale

Nikkei hits 4-week low on renewed euro zone worries

Brent rises near $123; eyes U.S. jobs report

Euro, Aussie nurse losses after sell-off, still vulnerable

METALS-London copper gains, Shanghai cuts losses after data

Gold rebounds; dashed easing hopes, euro weigh

TREASURIES-Bonds edge up in Asia as stocks slip (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)