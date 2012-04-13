PARIS, April 13 European shares were seen mixed on Friday, halting a two-day recovery rally as lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter GDP figures revive worries of a hard landing for the world's second biggest economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 3 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 5 to 6 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent.

Data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in almost three years in the quarter, with a weaker-than-expected reading fuelling worries that a five-quarter long slide has not bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to halt it.

The annual rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, against the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

After a stellar performance during the first quarter, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost about 10 percent since mid-March, dragged by renewed worries over the euro zone's debt crisis as well as concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,387.57 1.38 % 18.86 NIKKEI 9,634.89 1.16 % 110.1 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.63 1.18 % 6.06 EUR/USD 1.3168 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 81.02 0.22 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.025 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.791 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,673.41 -0.09 % -$1.57 US CRUDE $103.23 -0.4 % -0.41

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)