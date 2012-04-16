LONDON, April 16 European shares are set to open lower on Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with rising bond yields in Spain ahead of this week's bond auctions refocusing attention on the debt crisis and seen putting further pressure on banking stocks.

Miners are also likely to fall as copper prices dropped on concerns that demand for industrial metals in China, the world's largest metals consumer, will weaken. Sentiment worsened after data showed last week the country grew at 8.1 percent in the first quarter, lower than the market had predicted.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7 points lower, 0.1 percent or less, Germany's DAX to fall 38 to 47 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 7 to 8 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.

Spain's government bond yields rose on Friday and the cost of insuring its debt hit an all-time high, as record borrowing by its banks from the European Central Bank highlighted fears about the country's finances.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.6 percent lower at 1,027.73 on Friday. It fell 2.3 percent last week, its fourth straight weekly loss.

