By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, April 18 European shares were expected to open fractionally higher on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, taking a breather after a two-day bounce that has set a key euro zone index on course to snap a streak of four consecutive weekly losses.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 8 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 8 points higher, or as 0.2 percent.

The euro zone blue-chip Euro Stoxx 50 index recorded its biggest daily gain year to date on Tuesday a s it rose 65.86 points, or 2.9 percent, boosted by a well-received Spanish debt auction, an upbeat German economic sentiment reading and positive U.S. corporate earnings releases.

"The big question on most people's lips as we approach the 'sell in May and go away' seasonal period, is, can it last?," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets.

"We have already seen a marked increase in volatility to start the second quarter, which normally signals that markets are at an inflection point, unsure what to do next. Don't expect that uncertainty to subside any time soon."

So far this week, the Euro Stoxx 50 has regained 75.54 of the 101.03 points dropped last week, when concerns about Spain's ability to reduce its deficit rocked European equities, and was on course to record its first weekly gain in a month.

The Bank of Spain on Tuesday approved all 135 Spanish banks' plans to boost capital but said some may face difficulties meeting tough requirements set by the government to clean up the sector and reassure investors its ailing lenders would not need international help.

Basic resources shares were under scrutiny on Wednesday as the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest, following a similar report by rival Rio Tinto on Monday.

Mexico's Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, was due to publish a trading update.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, said Wednesday that first-quarter revenue rose 25 percent on the back of particularly strong growth in Asia and the United States.

In the food & beverage sector, the world's third-largest brewer, Heineken NV, was due to report first quarter results, expected to show a 3.8 percent rise in revenues, according to the average estimate of a Reuters survey.

Swiss food giant Nestle SA is near a deal to buy Pfizer's baby formula business to for at least $9 billion, outstripping Danone and Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

On the macro front, the Bank of England will publish minutes to the April meeting, when interest rates and the quantitative easing target were left unchanged.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT523 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,390.7 1.55 % 21.21 NIKKEI 9,653.6 2 % 188.94 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 1.04 % 5.35 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.3113 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 81.38 0.64 % 0.5200 10-YR US TSY 2.007 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.760 -- 0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,651. 0.16 % $2.72

0 US CRUDE $104.43 0.22 % 0.23

Shares buoyed by easing worries over Spanish debt

Nikkei rallies on U.S. earnings, Spain debt sale

Yen slips as risk currencies stage bounce

Gold flatlines, fragile euro weighs

Copper rises as Europe fears ease, Wall St rallies

Brent stable at $118 as euro zone concerns ease

Bonds ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains