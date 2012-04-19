LONDON, April 19 European shares were set for a mixed open on Thursday after losses in the previous session, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead of an important Spanish bond auction that has the potential to set the stock market's near term direction.

The country faces an auction of two- and 10-year bonds later in the session, after witnessing its 10-year government bond yield jumping above 6 percent earlier this week. There are concerns the heavily-indebted country is struggling to manage its finances and could seek an international bailout.

Spain relaxed its deficit targets earlier this month, while data showed on Wednesday that banks' bad loans surged to their highest since October 1994 in February, with sliding house prices and a looming recession hurting the sector.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 2 to 4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 drop 6 to 8 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.

European shares fell 0.7 percent in the previous session, while Spanish stocks slipped 4 percent on nervousness ahead of the bond auction and as Spanish and Italian bond yields unwound some of their early falls. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,385.14 -0.41 % -5.64

NIKKEI 9,585.85 -0.84 % -81.41

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.01 % 0.05

EUR/USD 1.3117 -0.02 % -0.0003

USD/JPY 81.39 0.18 % 0.1500

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.986 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.724 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,637.86 -0.21 % -$3.42

US CRUDE $102.60 -0.07 % -0.07

