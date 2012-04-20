(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, April 20 European stock futures signaled modest gains for equities on Friday with some strong earnings seen supporting the market, although investors were likely to remain cautious due to worries about Spain's finances and ahead of a meeting of the IMF.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.2 percent lower.

Corporate earnings were expected to help the market. Nestle, the world's biggest food group, reported forecast-beating first-quarter organic sales growth of 7.2 percent as emerging market demand and price rises helped offset sluggish growth in the developed world.

William Hill said its first quarter group net revenue grew by 12 percent, while IMI said it had a positive start to 2012, with group revenues in the three months to the end of March up 8 percent on a reported basis.

Focus will be on the outcome of French elections and Spain's ability to manage its finances, while the International Monetary Fund meets in Washington this week hoping to win a big boost in funding to handle the eurozone debt crisis.

It has hit a speed bump as Brazil demanded more power at the fund for emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash.

"The real issue the market wants to hear about is whether the IMF can achieve financial commitments of $400 billion to potentially lend to euro zone members as and when it needs them," Chris Weston, trader at IG Markets, said in a note.

"Any narrative over the weekend that the total amount of funds committed is going to be over $400 billion should set us up nicely for next week and put risk on the front foot."

European shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday following some disappointing corporate outlooks and U.S. data and as concerns about the sovereign debt burden across the region prompted investors to sell shares.

Spanish government bond yields rose on Thursday after a debt auction fell short of market expectations and failed to quell concerns over Madrid's finances. In France, yields rose on the back of rumours - later denied - that the country's credit rating may be downgraded.

There are worries that political uncertainties in France could push French yields even higher. The first round of presidential election is due on Sunday. Traders are concerned that the expected winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may have a lighter grip on government finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.

A slower pace of global economic recovery has also prevented a sustained rise in European stocks, with every rally met with a strong sell-off. Data showed on Thursday the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job growth in April will not improve much after March's disappointing performance.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed below its support level at around 1,048 on Thursday, its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of a rally fall from December to March. The next support level is seen at 1,030, a 50 percent retracement. On the upside, the index will face a strong resistance at its around 1,072 where its 23.6 percent retracement and the 50-day moving average coincides.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 644 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,376.92 -0.59 % -8.22

NIKKEI 9,561.36 -0.28 % -27.02

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.5 % -2.62

EUR/USD 1.3148 0.11 % 0.0014

USD/JPY 81.58 -0.02 % -0.0200

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.704 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,644.00 0.09 % $1.52

US CRUDE $102.79 0.51 % 0.52

COMPANY NEWS

NESTLE

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, reported forecast-beating first-quarter organic sales growth of 7.2 percent, as demand from emerging markets helped offset a subdued environment in the developed world. For more, double click on

SYNTHES

U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter. For more, click on

GDF SUEZ

The European Union needs new gas pipelines linking eastern and southern countries with western hubs to ensure security of supply, but regulatory uncertainties hamper investment in them, an executive at French utility GDF Suez said.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French water and waste group posted a 5.5 percent drop in its first-quarter core earnings due to asset sales, construction delays of a water plant in Australia and lower waste activities.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French industrial group confirmed that organic sales in 2012 would be flat or slightly higher as it reported almost flat growth in first-quarter like-for-like sales, hit by weaker business in Asia and tough economic conditions in Southern Europe.

VODAFONE, C&W WORLDWIDE

Vodafone has got four more days to decide whether to bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide after talks failed to result in a deal before Thursday's deadline, the corporate telecoms provider said.

REPSOL

The European Union will intervene on Spain's behalf over the Argentine government's plan to seize a controlling stake in oil company YPF from Spanish firm Repsol, a senior Spanish official said on Thursday.

VIVENDI

French investment group Bollore could raise its stake in Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group to five percent, making it the group's first shareholder, Le Figaro reported. Bollore could not be imediately reached for comment.

Jean-Rene Fourtou, chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board, said on Thursday there was no reason Bollore would not take a seat in Vivendi's board, during a shareholders meeting.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported first-quarter operating profit and sales below market estimates on Friday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)