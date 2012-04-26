(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, April 26 European shares are set for a steady open on Thursday, with investors discounting the probability of more quantitative easing in the near-term after the Federal Reserve's comments and waiting for U.S. data to form a view on the market's direction.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place". Its policy-setting panel reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014 at the earliest and took no action on monetary policy.

Bernanke said the Fed would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken, but traders said an improving U.S. labour market and some signs of recovery in the economy would discourage the central bank to take any such action any time soon.

Focus will be on U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting a total of 375,000 new filings, against 386,000 in the previous week. U.S. economic growth numbers on Friday will also be scrutinised and could set the market's near-term direction.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 6 points higher, Germany's DAX to fall 5 to 8 points and France's CAC-40 to open flat.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0538 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,390.69 1.36 % 18.72

NIKKEI 9,535.62 -0.27 % -25.39

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.14 % 0.71

EUR/USD 1.3221 -0 % 0.0000

USD/JPY 81.15 -0.21 % -0.1700

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.745 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,646.40 0.15 % $2.42

US CRUDE $104.06 -0.06 % -0.06

* Long-dated prices fall as Fed holds off new QE (Reporting by Atul Prakash)