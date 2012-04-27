PARIS, April 27 European stocks were seen opening nearly unchanged on Friday, pausing after a three-day tentative recovery rally after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, reviving worries over the debt-stricken country.

S&P, citing expectations Spain's finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought due to the recession and the country's ailing banking sector, downgraded Spain to BBB-plus from A and put a negative outlook on the credit, saying the situation could deteriorate further unless strong measures were taken at a European level.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open unchanged to down 6 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open unchanged to up 1 point, or 0.01 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent.

Investors were also bracing for Italy's debt auction on Friday. The country is set to offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds, with borrowing costs expected to climb above 5.5 percent for the benchmark 10-year bond. It yielded 5.8 percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale.

"Thursday's bill auction did nothing to reassure the markets, with yields soaring. The LTRO boost is over," Saxo Bank sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.

"The rally we had this week was purely a technical rebound. We're now back in a market driven by headlines and comments from political leaders."

On Thursday, Italy paid the highest yield since January to sell six-month bills. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,399.98 0.67 % 9.29 NIKKEI 9,489.01 -0.76 % -72.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.04 0.16 % 0.83 EUR/USD 1.3188 0.01 % 0.0001 USD/JPY 80.84 -0.23 % -0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.888 -- -0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 1.685 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,655.59 -0.1 % -$1.69 US CRUDE $103.99 -0.54 % -0.56

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up, Spain debt downgrade caps

US STOCKS-Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late

Nikkei up after BOJ eases monetary policy

FOREX-Euro stung by Spain downgrade, yen looks to BOJ

TREASURIES-US bonds rise after S&P downgrades Spain

Gold inches down after Spain downgrade; dollar weighs

Brent slips, Spain downgrade revives euro zone woes

LME copper snaps 3-day rise after Spain downgrade (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)