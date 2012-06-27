PARIS, June 27 European stocks were seen climbing for the first time in a week on Wednesday, but gains and volumes could be capped by rising doubts over whether this week's EU summit will deliver any strong new measures to support the euro zone's debt-stricken countries.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 24 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 to 37 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 15 to 19 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent.

Late on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of common euro zone bonds, saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long as I live".

European stocks ended nearly unchanged on Tuesday near one-week lows, weighed down by dampened expectations of new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,319.99 0.48 % 6.27 NIKKEI 8,685.99 0.25 % 22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 469.41 0.87 % 4.03 EUR/USD 1.25 0.08 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.11 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.525 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,570.54 -0.08 % -$1.24 US CRUDE $79.34 -0.03 % -0.02

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)