PARIS, July 2 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Monday following last Friday's rally sparked by new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis, as investors fretted about tepid Chinese manufacturing data that revived worries about the global economy.

At 0634 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.09 percent and for France's CAC up 0.02 percent.

Over the weekend, data showed China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, signalling that growth in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.

European shares closed at a seven-week high on Friday with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 5 percent, posting its biggest jump in seven months after fresh measures taken by European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis sparked a relief rally.

The Euro STOXX 50 ended Friday's session right on a major resistance level, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the index's plunge from mid-March to early June, and was getting close to 'overbought' territory, with its 9-day relative strength index (RSI) hitting 69.7. Seventy and above is considered 'overbought'.

Last week, euro zone leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets to support troubled member states, and pledged to create a single banking supervisor for banks based around the European Central Bank.

"Market gains on these measures have been made. We'll have to wait until the ECB's meeting later this week before further buying the market," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"What we really need from the euro zone leaders is a real vision for growth, investment projects in new technologies such as green packaging and renewable energy, a segment where Europe could become a leader. That would be a game changer." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,362.16 2.49 % 33.12 NIKKEI 9,003.48 -0.04 % -3.3 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.98 0.17 % 0.82 EUR/USD 1.2617 -0.45 % -0.0057 USD/JPY 79.56 -0.41 % -0.3300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.636 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.549 -- -0.06 SPOT GOLD $1,591.60 -0.34 % -$5.39 US CRUDE $83.77 -1.4 % -1.19

COMPANY NEWS:

BARCLAYS

Barclays Plc Chairman Marcus Agius quit on Monday and said an interest rate rigging scandal had dealt "a devastating blow" to the bank's reputation and "the buck stops with me".

REE, ENAGAS

Chinese state-held utilities company State Grid has made an offer for Spain's public gas and electricity network companies Red Electrica and Enagas, though the government has rejected the proposal, El Mundo reported, citing Spanish government sources.

LINDE, AIR LIQUIDE

German industrial gas producer Linde AG said on Sunday it has agreed to pay $4.6 billion for Lincare Holdings Inc, a Florida-based provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG

Germany's Fresenius failed to win the minimum acceptance among Rhoen-Klinikum AG shareholders for its takeover offer, suffering a defeat in its bid to create a nationwide network of private hospitals.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank is in talks to sell its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and has received interest from three local lenders, the Financial Times reported, in the latest sign French banks are drawing back amid ongoing instability on the euro zone.

The lender is also in talks to sell its loss-making Cheuvreux brokerage arm to financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. [ID: nL6E8HTJ47]

EADS

French aerospace unions pressed the world's largest commercial jetmaker on Sunday to provide guarantees over jobs and production as it prepares to unveil plans for a new assembly plant in the United States.

Airbus is expected to announce on Monday a $600 million assembly line for its best-selling A320 short-haul aircraft, starting at four planes a month from 2017.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg called on the management of the struggling car maker to divulge its intentions for the future of several of its plants quickly, as fears mount over future job cuts.

SULZER

Swiss engineering group Sulzer is looking for acquisitions and has the financial firepower to spend in the range of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), the company's chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

BMW

BMW plans to hire thousands of permanent staff after cutting the number of its temporary workers by half, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Post will examine later this year whether conditions would allow it to raise prices for mail service next year, after years of stable prices, its Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)