PARIS, July 2 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Monday, as last week's sharp rally triggered by new bold measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis loses steam, while tepid Chinese manufacturing data revives worries over the outlook for the global economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 17 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 to 6 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent.

Over the weekend, data showed China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, singalling that growth in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.

European shares closed at a seven-week high on Friday with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 5 percent, posting its biggest jump in seven months after fresh measures taken by European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis sparked a relief rally.

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,362.16 2.49 % 33.12 NIKKEI 9,014.98 0.09 % 8.2 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 480.50 0.28 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.2623 -0.4 % -0.0051 USD/JPY 79.62 -0.34 % -0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.638 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.582 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,591.99 -0.31 % -$5.00 US CRUDE $83.78 -1.39 % -1.18

