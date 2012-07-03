By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, July 3 European stock index futures pointed to further gains on Tuesday as a recent raft of weak U.S. and European macro data has raised investors' expectation that central banks will soon take fresh policy action to kick-start their economies.

At 0618 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.6 percent.

A majority of analysts expect the European Central Bank to trim interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday, with most predicting a 25 basis point cut to 0.75 percent. The survey was taken before European leaders agreed a more flexible use of euro zone rescue fund late last week, but given recent economic data and rhetoric from the central bank's policymakers, analysts are still betting on more monetary easing.

"Perceptions about the prospects of an easing of monetary policy later this week from the European Central Bank, as well as the Bank of England seem to be keeping a floor under equity markets, as investors anticipate their next monetary fix," CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson said.

Monday's grim U.S. ISM manufacturing index - which registered a contraction in the sector for the first time since July 2009 - also boosted speculation that the Federal Reserve will announce it will embark on a third round of asset purchases, known as 'QE3', perhaps as soon as the central bank's next policy meeting from July 31 to Aug. 1.

"The manufacturing sector which had benefited so far from great competitiveness gains is now suffering from the weakening external demand and fear of a slowdown at home. The question has shifted from 'how long the U.S. manufacturing boom will last?' to 'how deep the correction will be?'," BNP Paribas economist Thibault Mercier said.

"The labour market report is to be released on Friday this week and we expect non-farm payrolls to increase by less than 100,000 for the third month in a row."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has jumped 6.2 percent in the two last sessions, will face strong resistance at 2,319 points, which represents its 200-day moving average, and at 2,330.79 points, representing the 50 percent retracement of its March-June slump.

"Virtually all European indexes are very close to strong resistance levels representing half of the retracement of the drop from March to June, so the potential in the very short term is limited. At this point, it's better to wait for a pull-back to start buying," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.

The equity derivatives market is giving signs that investors are positioning themselves for further gains in the coming weeks, with the put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options, a ratio of the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment, falling to 0.53. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,365.51 0.25 % 3.35 NIKKEI 9,066.59 0.7 % 63.11 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 486.91 1.34 % 6.43 EUR/USD 1.2609 0.22 % 0.0028 USD/JPY 79.81 0.43 % 0.3400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.595 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.529 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,605.75 0.57 % $9.07 US CRUDE $84.46 0.85 % 0.71

GLOBAL MRKTS-Shares up; weak factory data boost easing hopes

Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise

Nikkei supported near 2-mth high on global easing bets

Euro, dollar slip on weak data; Aussie awaits RBA

Copper up on stimulus hopes after bleak data

US 10-year notes dip but growth worries limit drop

Gold gains, easing eyed after bleak data

Brent crude rises $1 on Iran tensions, Norway strike

COMPANY NEWS:

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The company agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor criminal charges and pay $3 billion to settle what government officials on Monday described as the largest case of healthcare fraud in U.S. history.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank's Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with other Greek lenders, as its parent tries to sell all or part of its struggling Greek unit.

AIRBUS

European plane-maker Airbus hopes to increase its share of the U.S. market for key narrowbody jets by "more than a few percentage points" thanks to a new assembly line in Alabama, its sales chief said on Monday.

FIAT

Italian new car sales fell 24.4 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 128,388 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday, their lowest level since 1979.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French carmaker could cut between 8,000 and 10,000 jobs in France, French business daily Les Echos reported citing union sources.

SWISS BANKS

Switzerland's President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday that she expected to reach agreement with U.S. officials over wealthy Americans' hidden offshore bank accounts by November. For more, click on:

LINDE

Moody's said it has affirmed Linde's A3 ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) senior debt ratings with a stable outlook following its definitive agreement on buying Lincare Holdings Inc. Related news

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius could get another chance to take over German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, because interloper Asklepios - which scuppered the deal last week - is ready to talk.

SWISS RE

U.S. investment management firm BlackRock is buying Swiss Re's European private equity and infrastructure fund of funds franchise and has also agreed a strategic alternative investments deal with the world's second-biggest reinsurer. For more, click on:

FONDIARIA SAI,UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Premafin, the holding company that controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it would press ahead with a capital increase that is a key part of plans by insurer Unipol to rescue its loss-making peer.

Fondiaria net profit end-March fell to 29.1 million euros from 73.5 million euros previously reported when the bankruptcy of two holding companies of parent Premafin are factored in, Fondiaria said on Monday. The solvency ratio worsened to 89.6 percent from a previous 91.6 percent, it said.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)