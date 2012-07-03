PARIS, July 3 European stocks were seen climbing for a third straight session on Tuesday, as a recent raft of sluggish macroeconomic data from the United States and Europe has fuelled investors' expectation that central banks will soon take fresh policy action to kick-start their economies.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 14 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 23 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 16 to 17 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent.

A majority of analysts expect the European Central Bank to trim interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday, with most predicting a 25 basis point cut to 0.75 percent. The survey was taken before European leaders agreed a more flexible use of euro zone rescue fund late last week, but given recent economic data and rhetoric from the central bank's policymakers, analysts are still betting on more monetary easing.

Monday's grim U.S. ISM manufacturing index - which registered a contraction in the sector for the first time since July 2009 - also boosted speculation that the Federal Reserve will announce it will embark on a third round of asset purchases, known as 'QE3', perhaps as soon as the central bank's next policy meeting from July 31 to Aug. 1.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,365.51 0.25 % 3.35 NIKKEI 9,061.29 0.64 % 57.81 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 486.65 1.28 % 6.17 EUR/USD 1.2595 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 79.66 0.23 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.594 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.528 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,603.04 0.4 % $6.36 US CRUDE $84.50 0.9 % 0.75

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)