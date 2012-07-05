(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, July 5 European shares were heading for a fractionally lower start on Thursday as investors cashed in on some of the recent gains ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 21 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 4 to 10 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 closed 0.4 percent lower at 2,312.41 points on Wednesday, pausing after a 7.5 percent rally in the previous three sessions, which had taken the index to two-month-highs after European leaders agreed last Friday on bold measures designed to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

The deal, which included allowing the euro zone's bailout fund to inject capital into struggling banks, was seen as paving the way for an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, aimed at providing further support to the region's banking sector and economy.

The ECB, due to announce its policy decision at 1145 GMT on Thursday, was expected to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 and some economists argued it may have to take more emergency measures soon to placate financial markets.

The Bank of England was also expected to launch a third round of monetary stimulus on Thursday, moving to counter a recession and the effects of a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone just two months after calling a halt to the programme.

"It is clear that after such a strong start to the (quarter), investors are preferring to wait and see the outcome and reaction to the ECB and BoE's policy decisions," Cameron Peacock, a market analyst at IG Markets, said.

"The question now is - will consensus policy announcements from the ECB and BoE trigger a 'buy the rumour sell the fact' response, or will investors buy into the stimulus-induced recovery story these policies are seeking to achieve and keep the rally alive?"

In a sign of market reluctance to pile into euro zone shares in the absence of greater clarity on the authorities' response to the crisis, the Euro STOXX 50 failed to break above its 200-day moving average on Tuesday and was now facing technical resistance at 2,322.92.

Investors were set to acquire further evidence about the state of Europe's economy when German industrial orders are published at 1000 GMT, with a flat reading expected after a 1.9 percent drop in the previous month. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)