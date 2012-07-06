(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, July 6 European shares were set to fall further on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with some investors betting that an encouraging U.S. jobs report later in the day might lower the chance of another round of monetary easing in the United States.

Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data that came in much better than expected. The report showed an addition of 176,000 private jobs last month, against a forecast of 105,000.

Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to 135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers in June.

"A number significantly lower, 40,000 for example, or even net job losses will likely see risk assets come under initial pressure. However, as the cries for QE3 are shouted from all areas of the trading floors, we should see markets square and reverse," IG markets said in a morning note, referring to a third round of quantitative easing.

"If we see a number north of 180,000 risk assets could do well ... Either way, the market needs clarity and perhaps that will come from an extreme number either way; a number in-line and once again we muddle through watching further data points until the next payrolls report."

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3-0.5 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent lower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.1 percent lower after hitting a two-month high on Thursday, as largely expected measures by central banks to boost growth prompted investors to book profits. But the index is still on track to post its fifth straight week of gains.

The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.2 percent to 2,284.92 points and charts for the index showed more weakness after it failed in the past sessions to break strong resistance at around 2,320 where its 100-day and 200-day moving averages converge.

U.S. stocks fell as much as 0.5 percent in the previous session, while Japan's Nikkei average was down 0.7 percent on Friday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 627 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,367.58 -0.47 % -6.44

NIKKEI 9,020.75 -0.65 % -59.05

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.36 % -1.75

EUR/USD 1.2382 -0.07 % -0.0009

USD/JPY 79.82 -0.11 % -0.0900

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.580 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.385 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,603.44 -0.06 % -$0.89

US CRUDE $86.42 -0.92 % -0.80

* Shares fall on growth worries despite cuts

* Nikkei down after ECB rate cut fails to dispel concerns

* Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report

* Brent drops below $100, stimulus moves fail to comfort

* Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next

* Gold steady before US jobs data, 2nd wk of gains likely

* Copper flat on caution over industrial demand

* US 10-year notes edge up as equities falter

COMPANY NEWS

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Europe's second-largest automaker, said first-half deliveries tumbled 13 percent as the region's debt crisis hit demand for new cars.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Avastin has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost agency as a first-line treatment for advanced breast cancer, the latest in a series of setbacks for this medicine.

U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a first-of-its-kind DNA test by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG to help physicians track progress in treating organ transplant patients for a common virus. For more, click on:

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French engineering company is moving ahead with the sale of its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, which had been postponed last year amid financing market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has cut its funding line to local Greek unit Geniki and is studying possible exit strategies from the recession-wracked Greek economy, analysts who met with SocGen's Chief Financial Officer said.

AREVA, SIEMENS

The French nuclear-reactor maker said its consortium with Siemens had won a partial arbitration ruling against Finnish utility TVO in a dispute over delays and cost overruns at the Olkiluoto 3 reactor. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)