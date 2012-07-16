(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, July 16 European shares were set for a mixed open on Monday, with investors waiting for company earnings reports and this week's testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to determine the market's near-term direction.

Investors will be looking for hints about stimulus measures during Bernanke's biannual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy on Tuesday and Wednesday after central banks from Europe, China and Brazil cut interest rates this month to support economic growth.

Focus will also be on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers who will gather on Friday to put flesh on the bones of the Spanish deal, clinched in return for a further 65 billion euros in tax increases and spending cuts announced by Madrid last week.

"Ahead of these events, trading is likely to be restrained," Credit Agricole said in a note. "The many and varied uncertainties afflicting markets suggest that positive momentum will be very limited."

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures were up 0.2 percent, while France's CAC futures were down 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat.

Investors will keep a close eye on financial stocks, with U.S. bank Citigroup announcing results later in the session following JPMorgan Chase & Co's statement on Friday that it lost $5.8 billion in 2012 from disastrous credit bets. JPMorgan still managed to earn nearly $5 billion in overall profit in the second quarter.

In Europe, Swedish banking group SEB warned on Monday that Europe's austerity measures and sovereign debt woes could start to infiltrate its traditionally robust core Nordic markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.3 percent higher at 1,042.63 points on Friday, its highest close since July 5. U.S. Shares

rose 1.5 to 1.7 percent.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

COMPANY NEWS

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The company is expected to announce an agreement to acquire Human Genome Sciences for about $2.8 billion as soon as Monday, ending three months of its hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotechnology company, sources familiar with the situation said.

NOKIA

Nokia has cut the U.S. price of its flagship smartphone in half, barely three months after its launch, in an effort to stanch losses in market share to rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

SEB

The Swedish banking group posted second-quarter operating profits above forecast and warned that developments in Europe looked increasingly uncertain. Operating earnings at the bank in the April through June period were 3.95 billion Swedish crowns ($560.6 million), compared with the 3.33 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ACCOR

The French hotel group said on Monday it had acquired Mexican hotel outfit Grupo Posadas for $275 million, in an effort to improve its exposurea to emerging markets.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world's second-largest apparel retailer's annual sales growth at stores open a year or more was flat in June, at 3 percent in local currencies, lagging a Reuters poll forecast for a 5 percent rise.

POSTNL

The Dutch mail group may not pay a dividend over 2012 if the takeover of TNT Express, of which PostNL owns almost a third, is delayed for a long time, a PostNL spokesman was quoted as saying in Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

DEUTSCHE POST

Europe's largest mail carrier had a "very good" first quarter and the trend had continued on to the second quarter, a German daily said on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Frank Appel.

VODAFONE

The British mobile telecoms group is poised to secure a $4.5 billion windfall from its American venture. The payout is likely to be approved this week at a board meeting of Verizon Wireless, the British company's mobile phone joint venture in the U.S., The Sunday Times said.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker reinforced its apparent immunity from the crisis engulfing Europe's auto industry, reporting a hefty sales rise and staying on course for another record year.

BHP BILLITON

The world's largest mining company has decided to pull out of Guinea, putting its Mount Nimba iron ore project up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.

BP

The billionaire co-owners of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP would be willing to sell their stake to the British oil major for cash and stock to put an end to a bitter shareholder conflict, Stan Polovets, the CEO of the AAR consortium - through which a quartet of investors own half of TNK-BP - said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer run by government-owned RBS, is a takeover target for private equity groups looking to pre-empt what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings in London this year.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA

Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria said on Friday 11 banks had agreed to underwrite their twin 1.1 billion euro capital increases starting July 16, one of the last steps necessary for their planned merger. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)