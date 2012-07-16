(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)

LONDON, July 16 European shares were set for a steady start on Monday, with investors waiting for company earnings reports and this week's testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to determine the market's near-term direction.

Investors will be looking for hints about stimulus measures during Bernanke's biannual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy on Tuesday and Wednesday after central banks from Europe, China and Brazil cut interest rates this month to support economic growth.

Focus will also be on financial stocks, with U.S. bank Citigroup announcing results later in the session following JPMorgan Chase & Co's statement on Friday that it lost $5.8 billion in 2012 from disastrous credit bets. JPMorgan still managed to earn nearly $5 billion in overall profit in the second quarter.

Financial spread betters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would rise about 3 points, or as much as 0.05 percent, Germany's DAX wold open 1 to 4 points higher, or as much as 0.06 points, and France's CAC-40 would fall 8 to 9 points, or as much as 0.28 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.3 percent higher at 1,042.63 points on Friday, its highest close since July 5.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,356.78 1.65 % 22.02

NIKKEI 8,724.12 0.05 % 4.11

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.3 % 1.40

EUR/USD 1.2239 -0.12 % -0.0015

USD/JPY 79.09 -0.18 % -0.1400

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.491 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.258 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,587.49 -0.16 % -$2.54

US CRUDE $86.75 -0.4 % -0.35

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)