LONDON, July 18 European shares were likely to rise on Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, with forecast-beating earnings from some major U.S. firms raising expectations the European reporting season could also surprise markets on the upside.

Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola beat profit forecasts on Tuesday, helping U.S. shares to finish 0.5 to 0.7 percent higher.

In Europe, ASML, the world's leading chip equipment maker, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, and gave an upbeat outlook on strong demand for gadgets such as tablets and smartphones. Nordic banking group Nordea, the region's biggest bank, posted operating profits above forecasts.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 6 percent of European companies that have reported results so far, 81 percent beat or met forecasts, while the rest missed predictions. The stock market is expected to remain choppy during the earnings season, with poor results from any major company temporarily hurting sentiment.

World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported lower than expected second-quarter core earnings due to a weaker margin, but said some of the pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 0.4-0.5 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise as much as 0.3 percent.

Mining shares will be in focus as metals prices rose and global miner BHP Billiton posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June quarter and said it expected to lift Australian iron ore output by 5 percent in the 2013 financial year.

European shares fell 0.2 percent in thin trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no signs it was any nearer to launching fresh monetary stimulus measures to support the fragile economic recovery.

However, Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the economy's prospects, prompting analysts to suggest that the Fed could announce some supportive measures after its next meeting.

"If no progress is made in lowering the unemployment rate and there are no signs of a pickup in activity, the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) would certainly give serious consideration to further policy accommodation at the September meeting," Credit Agricole said in a note.

Investors awaited U.S. housing starts figures for June, due at 1230 GMT, which are expected to show a slight rise on the previous month to 745,000 compared with 708,000 in May.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0641 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,363.67 0.74 % 10.03

NIKKEI 8,726.74 -0.32 % -28.26

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.97 % -4.63

EUR/USD 1.2279 -0.11 % -0.0014

USD/JPY 78.98 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.493 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.228 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,580.15 -0.17 % -$2.74

US CRUDE $88.83 -0.44 % -0.39

ASML HOLDING NV

The world's leading chip equipment maker, on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit of 292 million euros, and said it expected sales to be stable in the second half of 2012.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner has posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June quarter and said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5 percent in the 2013 financial year, despite risks of cooling demand in top customer China.

ERICSSON

World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported lower than expected second-quarter core earnings due to a weaker margin, but said some of the pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator cut its outlook for the year marginally due to a tougher business climate as it posted lower than expected core profit in the second quarter.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest banking group posted second-quarter operating profits above expectations but said slower economic growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis was affecting business.

PUMA

The German sportswear maker warned on 2012 profits on Wednesday, saying first-half net profit dropped 13 percent due to a slow-down in business, especially in Europe.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse moved on Wednesday to bolster its capital base following demands from the Swiss National Bank last month with a host of measures including issuing contingent convertible bond (CoCo), selling assets and cutting more costs

SWEDBANK

The Swedish banking group posted a second-quarter operating profit that marginally beat market expectations, but said it was planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on costs.

ENI

Italian energy company is to sell a further 5 percent of gas group Snam's share capital, the oil major said in a statement on Tuesday.

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a surprise fall in second-quarter operating profit due to slightly weaker-than-expected sales.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest broadcaster, has raised a three-year cost-cutting plan by 60 percent to 400 million euros ($489 million), two unions officials said on Tuesday, a move that could help the battered group regain investor confidence.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The bank is in exclusive talks to sell its Cheuvreux brokerage unit to financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, in the French lender's latest move to shrink its investment banking business.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said like-for-like sales growth slowed in the second quarter, dragged down by its budget hotel business and additional weekday bank holidays in its domestic French market.

ANTENA 3

The television broadcaster said late on Tuesday that its merger with peer La Sexta may not go ahead after the Spanish competition authority imposed conditions on the deal.

SWATCH

Swatch boss Nick Hayek backed his sales target of 8 billion Swiss francs this year and downplayed concern over Chinese demand for luxury watches cooling, in a newspaper interview.

