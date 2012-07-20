(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, July 20 European shares were expected to open fractionally lower on Friday, taking their cue from losses in Asia and consolidating four month highs as a two-session rally runs out of catalysts.

At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX futures were down 0.1 percent while contracts on France's CAC shed 0.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.2 percent while Japan's Nikkei was down 1.4 percent.

"Across Asia, markets are mostly lower, with a lack of fresh leads resulting in quiet consolidation and a degree of profit taking," Stan Shamu, a market strategist at IG Markets, said in a trading note.

"In light of the price action we are seeing in the Asian region, European markets are facing mild losses at the open...conviction is clearly lacking in a market facing a relatively light events calendar."

Share prices could face some volatility on Friday due to effect associated with the expiry of July options on European indexes.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to four-month highs on Thursday as a string of estimate-beating corporate results surprised investors and weak U.S. macro data stoked expectations of fresh stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The European reporting season has got off to a good start, having seen the companies that have reported so far, roughly 15 percent of those due to do so, beat consensus estimates by around 6 percent, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed.

But the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, Vodafone, posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter on Friday, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.

Of interest to the industrial sector, Swedish truck maker Scania was due to report second-quarter results at 0730 GMT, with these expected to show a 20.9 percent fall in order bookings.

Euro zone finance ministers were expected to approve an agreement to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain so it can recapitalise its banks, but the exact size of the loan will probably only be determined in September.

The memorandum of understanding, which would spell out the terms of the aid, is due to be signed during a conference call at 1000 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares steady, oil ease; euro dips on Spain worries

> Technology earnings boost Wall Street

> Nikkei dips as Japan focuses on weak U.S. data

> TREASURIES: Bond prices fall, yields near record lows

> Euro slips on Spain worries, near record low vs Aussie

> Gold steady on weak US data; dollar weighs

> LME copper holds near 2-wk top, China stimulus hopes aid

> Brent crude holds above $107; 8-week highs spur selling

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 626 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,376.5 0.27 % 3.73

NIKKEI 8,669.8 -1.43 % -125.68

MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.14 % -0.69

EX-JP US>

EUR/USD 1.2253 -0.21 % -0.0026

USD/JPY 78.54 -0.03 % -0.0200

10-YR US TSY 1.496 -- -0.02

YLD

10-YR BUND 1.214 -- -0.01

YLD

SPOT GOLD $1,581. 0.03 % $0.42

1

US CRUDE $91.95 -0.77 % -0.71

COMPANY NEWS:

VODAFONE

The world's largest mobile operator by revenue, posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The mining group reported a rise in Q2 production. Meanwhile, De Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value, said earnings halved in the first six months of the year amid tough trading conditions, compared to a bumper start to last year, with the remainder of 2012 set to remain challenging.

BARCLAYS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC

A group of banks being investigated in an interest-rate rigging scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

In an interview published in L'espresso magazine, the bank's chairman Alessandro Profumo said independence can only continue if it returns to profitability, otherwise the company will have to accept a supplement to pay its debts.

PUBLICIS

Advertising agency Publicis predicted a rebound in its business in the third quarter after posting weak growth in the second, dragged down by Europe's economic woes and the loss of an important contract with General Motors GM.N. (ID:nL6E8IK151)

HEINEKEN

Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) on Friday, trumping a surprise offer for the beer maker by a Thai billionaire and setting the stage for a two-way battle.

SULZER

New orders at Sulzer exceeded 2 billion francs in the first half of the year and reached a record high, the firm said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)