LONDON, July 23 European shares were set to extend the previous session's steep losses on Monday on growing concerns Spain might need a full sovereign bailout and as bond yields in the heavily-indebted country climbed to their highest since the euro was created.

Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments were ready to follow the two regions.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.9 to 1.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.8 percent.

Spanish stocks slumped 5.8 percent on Friday, the worst day in two years, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 1.5 percent from Thursday's 4-1/2-month high on concerns Spain might be forced to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland to seek international help.

"With borrowing costs in Madrid hitting euro-era highs on Friday, these requests for aid are likely to spark a full bailout request from Spain," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, said in a note.

"Many in the markets have known this was inevitable for months despite Spain's efforts to resist. The problem now is whether the bailout funds can afford it and if so, what if Italy follows?"

Many international investors have deserted Spanish and Italian debt, pushing yields to levels that Madrid at least cannot afford for long as it tries to save banks ravaged by a property market collapse and cut its spiralling budget deficit.

Sentiment has further worsened following problems in Greece. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Sunday, days before a team of Greece's international lenders arrive in Athens to push for further cuts, that the country was in a "Great Depression" similar to the American one in the 1930s.

However, more positive results from European companies might limit losses. Out of the 16 percent firms that have reported second quarter earnings so far, 58 percent have met or beaten forecasts, while 42 percent have missed, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Philips Electronics reported on Monday higher sales and profits in the second quarter, boosted by improved sales of hospital equipment, while Julius Baer saw its first-half net profit rising 19 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,362.66 -1.01 % -13.85

NIKKEI 8,508.32 -1.86 % -161.55

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.15 % -10.36

EUR/USD 1.2093 -0.24 % -0.0029

USD/JPY 78.08 -0.46 % -0.3600

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.426 -- -0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 1.141 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,574.29 -0.62 % -$9.85

US CRUDE $89.88 -2.12 % -1.95

COMPANY NEWS

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

Philips reported higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter, boosted in part by sales at the healthcare unit and said its restructuring and cost cutting plans for the remainder of the year are on track.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer's first-half net profit rose 19 percent amid cost-cutting, even as revenue fell on the year as clients shied away from trading foreign currencies, stocks and bonds. For more, click on

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved Novartis AG's drug Afinitor to treat women with a certain type of breast cancer. For more, click on

EUROTUNNEL

Eurotunnel said that net profit for the year should rise strongly in 2012 on traffic from the Olympic games and an overall increase in passenger traffic in the first half.

REMY COINTREAU

French spirits group Remy Cointreau has agreed to buy Scottish whisky maker Bruichladdich Distillery for 58 million pounds as it looks to tap booming demand for premium whisky from emerging markets in Asia.

BANKS

U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are close to arresting individual traders and charging them with colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates, according to people familiar with a sweeping investigation into the rate-rigging scandal.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The UK fund manager reported a slowdown in new client inflows in its third quarter as global economic uncertainties dampened demand for its fund products. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)