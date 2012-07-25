(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, July 25 European shares were set to fall for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on mounting concerns that Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, might need a full international bailout and Greece would struggle to meet the terms of its aid package.

Spain's borrowing costs have soared to levels that are not manageable indefinitely, raising worries of a full bailout the euro zone can barely afford. Madrid paid the second highest yield on short-term debt since the birth of the euro at an auction of three- and six-month bills on Tuesday.

And three EU officials said inspectors from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund were likely to conclude Greece cannot repay what it owes, making a further debt restructuring necessary.

"Overall, risk aversion is set to remain highly elevated as no resolution to the euro zone crisis appears to come out soon," Credit Agricole analysts said in a note.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.4 to 0.7 percent, while financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.4 percent.

Technology shares will be in focus after results from Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, fell short of Wall Street's expectations as revenues slipped from the previous quarter. Its shares fell more than 5 percent on Wall Street in late trade on Tuesday, while its Frankfurt-listed shares were down 6 percent on Wednesday.

"The negative effects of a 'market darling' disappointing the market are set to be felt on the open on both sides of the Atlantic," IG Markets said in a note.

U.S. futures were down 0.2 to 0.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.6 percent at 1,018.61 in the previous session, having slipped 2.4 percent on Monday. Spain's IBEX 35 dropped 3.6 percent, whilst Italy's FTSE MIB shed 2.7 percent to close at its lowest level since the launch of the euro, as many see Italy as the next potential bailout candidate after Spain.

Global growth worries have also been hurting sentiment, with investors staying cautious following some recent poor data from the world's top two economies - The United States and China. The International Monetary Fund said China's economy was set for a soft landing and urged further reform and currency appreciation to rebalance growth and reduce risks.

Investors will keep a close eye on company earnings, which came in mixed on Wednesday. Spain's sunken real estate market nearly halved first half profit at Sabadell, after the lender took a big hit from potential losses on toxic property assets.

PSA Peugeot Citroen detailed first-half losses and announced 1.5 billion euros in further savings, while Germany's Daimler stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the 18 percent European companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index that have reported second-quarter results so far, 56 percent beat or met expectations, while 44 percent missed.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The car maker detailed first-half losses and announced 1.5 billion euros in further savings as it presses ahead with politically fraught restructuring plans.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker forecast tough market conditions would continue into the second half of the year, particularly in Europe, after a divestment gain swelled second-quarter earnings and helped it cut debt.

SABADELL,

Spain's sunken real estate market nearly halved first half profit at Sabadell's after the lender took a big hit from potential losses on toxic property assets, which are likely to drag on earnings across the country's banking sector. 

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's largest bank became the latest global investment bank to post weak second quarter pretax profit late on Tuesday, as the flagging euro and lower trading activity hit earnings.

DAIMLER

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year, when it posted on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter results that exceeded already downbeat market expectations.

SANOFI

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, said its dengue vaccine candidate proved in a study to be effective against the disease with an "excellent safety profile".

Germany's largest drugmaker, Bayer AG, is in concrete talks to sell its blood glucose meters business, with interested parties including Sanofi and Japan's Panasonic, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry and financial sources.

BT

The company had to rely on deep cost cuts in the first quarter to lift core earnings 2 percent after tough conditions in southern Europe and the financial sector hit overall revenues.

LONZA

Swiss drug industry supplier Lonza confirmed its profit guidance on Wednesday and said demand in its key business remained strong despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

TOTAL

Shipments of the French oil company's Usan oil grade will be delayed by around 10 days in August due to lower than expected production, trade sources said. Nigeria's newest offshore oil platform Usan began pumping oil in February and is slowly ramping up production to 180,000 barrels per day. Total was not immediately available for comment.

WACKER CHEMIE

The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon scrapped its sales outlook for the ongoing year, blaming the solar sector's ongoing consolidation that has pushed many of its clients into crisis or out of business.

ARM HOLDINGS

Britain's ARM Holdings beat market expectations for the second-quarter after demand for its low power chips in smartphones and tablets continued to outstrip the industry, providing a firm foundation against growing signs of weakening consumer demand.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is planning to cut 700 jobs and refocus on traditional local banking as the mid-tier lender strives to redress years of poor management. Bank management will present the plan on Wednesday morning.

