(Repeats to additional subscribers)

PARIS, July 26 European stock index futures inched up on Thursday, signalling a bounce in equity indexes from four-week lows hit in the previous session, as expectations of further U.S. stimulus to boost growth and new measures to fix the euro zone debt crisis halt the market's week-long slide.

Investors were also digesting a flurry of corporate earnings reports from bellwethers such as Siemens and Sanofi, seeking clues on the extent of the damage from the slowdown in global economic growth and the intensifying euro zone debt crisis.

At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.

Disappointing U.S. new homes sales on Wednesday, coming in the wake of a series of bleak U.S. macro data, fuelled expectation that the Federal Reserve might unveil a new round of quantitative easing at its meeting next week, while comments by European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny on Wednesday raised the prospect of steps that could boost the firepower of the euro zone's new bailout fund.

"The European Central Bank has still a lot of ammunition to gain time. The central bank has to do something, and there is no doubt it will take action to stabilise markets," Convictions Asset Management President Philippe Delienne said.

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc will be in focus on Wednesday, after the bellwether posted strong emerging market growth, helping it avoid the profit warnings of two of its arch rivals, although it cautioned of tougher times ahead due to difficult economies and volatile input costs, fuelling worries about the overall outlook for company results.

The telecom sector will also be in the spotlight after France Telecom posted a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profits, while Telefonica scrapped its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its shareholder payout for 2013 in a move to confront a 57-billion-euro debt pile and a deepening economic crisis in its home market.

Also rattling investors, Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate Siemens posted a 23 percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than expected, as customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained from making investments.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,337.89 -0.03 % -0.42 NIKKEI 8,443.10 0.92 % 77.2 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.59 0.47 % 2.18 EUR/USD 1.2155 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 78.19 0.08 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.416 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.268 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,607.70 0.24 % $3.82 US CRUDE $88.78 -0.21 % -0.19

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound on hopes for U.S. stimulus

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises

Nikkei scrapes gains, Canon sinks after earnings

FOREX-Euro eases as short-covering momentum fades

Brent hovers at $104 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tensions

Copper steadies from one-month low; euro woes cap gains

U.S. 10-year yields off record lows but seen pressured

PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,600/oz, momentum weak

COMPANY NEWS:

SIEMENS

Siemens posted a 23 percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than expected, as customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained from making investments.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica on Wednesday scrapped its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its shareholder payout in 2013 in a move to confront a 57-billion-euro debt pile and a deepening economic crisis.

FRANCE TELECOM

The group posted lower second-quarter revenue and operating profit on Thursday, hurt by intense competition in its home market triggered by the arrival of a new low-cost mobile player.

UNILEVER

Strong emerging market growth helped consumer good giant Unilever Plc avoid the profit warnings of two of its arch rivals although it cautioned of tougher times ahead due to difficult economies and volatile input costs.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi posted a slower-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit as growth in emerging markets and diabetes sales offset competition from cheap drug copies and austerity measures in Europe.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG confirmed its outlook on Thursday after first-half core earnings per share beat expectations and the Swiss drugmaker said cost cuts in its research operations should lead to big annual savings.

ABB

Engineering firm ABB said developments in China and the strength in the United States helped it grow more positive about the future, even as it missed expectations with its second quarter profit due to exchange rate fluctuations.

ASTRAZENECA

The group's sales tumbled 21 percent in the second quarter, punished by generic competition to its best-selling antipsychotic medicine Seroquel and pressure on health spending in Europe.

SYNGENTA

The world's largest agrochmicals company Syngenta beat first half views and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, citing positive prospects for the Latin American planting season amid record high soybean prices.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Alcatel-Lucent said it would cut 5,000 jobs and seek to exit or restructure unprofitable markets as part of a programme to cut costs by 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) by the end of next year. The job cuts will affect 6.4 percent of Alcatel-Lucent's 78,000 employees.

MAN SE

The truck maker posted a 38.2 percent drop in first-half underlying profit as Europe's deepening debt crisis and slowing world economic growth sapped demand for commercial vehicles.

NUTRECO

The Dutch animal feed group reported first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 103.6 million euros on revenue of 2.354 billion euros. Analysts in a poll had forecast EBITA of 102 million euros and revenue of 2.351 billion euros.

PUMA

The German sportswear maker said it would cut the number of products it offers and end expensive sponsorship deals as it struggles to offset a slump in its sales in Europe and catch up to rivals in the United States and China.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit and kept its outlook for the year as it saw no impact yet from the lower oil price and Europe's economic troubles on its business.

LOGITECH

Logitech, the world's biggest computer mouse maker, fell to a deeper first-quarter net loss, missing analyst forecasts, as the company struggles with weak demand amid worries about the global economy. The Swiss-listed firm said it booked a first-quarter net loss of $52 million, or 32 cents per share, wider than a year-earlier net loss of $30 million, or 17 cents per share.

ASM INTERNATIONAL

The Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International NV reported a 64 percent fall in second-quarter profit, as it was weighed down by a 9 percent sequential fall in sales at its front-end business.

PEUGEOT

* Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded PSA Peugeot Citroen S.A. a notch to Ba2 and warned it could cut it further citing mounting losse