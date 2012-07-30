(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, July 30 European shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Monday on rising expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve might signal fresh stimulus measures at this week's meetings to help their fragile economic recoveries.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.9 to 1.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.5 percent higher.

"With expectations now running high heading into Thursday's meeting, speculation has intensified as to what we'll hear from the ECB; a rate cut, a resumption of bond purchases, and a new LTRO are just some of the measures supposedly being considered," IG Markets said in a note, referring to the central bank's long-term refinancing operations.

"Just preceding the ECB decision, we have an Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with traders also watching for signs of if - and when - the Fed might enact further QE (quantitative easing) ... central bank policy action and follow-up rhetoric will be the key drivers of markets this week."

However, some analysts said a lack of action from central banks could disappoint markets and trigger a fresh sell-off.

Credit Agricole analysts said they believe the Fed might wait for more data, particularly on employment, before making any significant policy changes. They said in a note that a further deterioration in economic numbers might prompt the U.S. Central bank to change its policy at a September meeting.

Figures showed on Friday that U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as consumers spent at their slowest pace in a year. Investors will focus on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Midwest manufacturing data for June on Monday and ICSC's chain store data on Tuesday.

Friday's U.S. data is likely to show that non-farm payroll jobs rose 100,000 in July, up from 80,000 in June, while the unemployment rate held steady at 8.2 percent.

Investors will keep a close eye on earnings. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the 41 percent European companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index that have reported second-quarter results so far, 53 percent have beaten or met expectations, while 47 percent have missed predictions.

Airlines will be in focus on Monday after Air France-KLM said it has halved its operating loss in the second quarter on improved passenger activity, but its bottom line worsened, while Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, undershot analyst forecasts with a profit slide of 29 percent in the three months to June.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.3 percent to 1,056.51 points on Friday, its highest close in a week, while U.S. shares

gained 1.5 to 2.2 percent. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 1 percent on Monday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,385.97 1.91 % 25.95

NIKKEI 8,635.44 0.8 % 68.8

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.91 % 4.36

EUR/USD 1.2292 -0.33 % -0.0041

USD/JPY 78.38 -0.06 % -0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.558 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.398 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,618.29 -0.28 % -$4.55

US CRUDE $90.28 0.17 % 0.15

* Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes

* ECB, Fed stimulus hopes lift Nikkei to 1-wk high

* Euro slips but losses contained on ECB hopes

* Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3

* Brent rises toward $107, stimulus measures eyed

* Gold hovers around $1,620/oz, c.bank meet eyed

* Copper firms, underpinned by stimulus hopes

* Bonds gain in Asia on slip in US stock futures

COMPANY NEWS

AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM halved its operating loss in the second quarter on improved passenger activity, but its bottom line worsened after a restructuring charge and a drop in the value of hedging contracts that hover over crucial talks with its unions.

RYANAIR

Europe's biggest budget airline undershot analyst forecasts with a profit slide of 29 percent in the three months to June as it grappled with a toxic mix of austerity, recession and stubbornly high fuel prices.

HSBC

The threat that HSBC faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an interest rate manipulation probe are set to overshadow strong half-year profits on Monday.

ERAMET

French mining company Eramet said that first half current operating income fell to 81 million euros from 366 million euros in the previous year due to the negative impact of nickel and manganese prices and the deteriorating global economy.

TNT EXPRESS

The Dutch mail group being acquired by UPS on Monday reported a 67 percent increase in quarterly operating profit to 77 million euros ($95.25 million) on sales of 1.83 billion, meeting analysts expectations.

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide's first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent benefiting from demand for industrial gases mainly in North America, helping the French group to keep its forecast for an increase in full-year net profit.

UMICORE

Belgium-based high-tech recycler Umicore missed expectations in the first half, hit by depreciation costs for new factories and higher research and development spending.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said on Monday European regulators approved Afinitor to treat women with a certain type of breast cancer, following a panel backing in June. For more, click on (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)