PARIS, July 31 European equities were poised to inch higher on Tuesday, with the market's sharp three-day rally set to lose steam as investors waited to see if European policymakers would back up pledges to support the euro zone with bold measures such as buying bonds of troubled countries to lower their borrowing costs.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week that, within its mandate, the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, sparking hopes the ECB will revive its bond purchase programme to help lower bond yields of Spain and Italy, and triggering an 8.4 percent rally for the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index over the past three sessions.

At 0637 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up around 0.1 percent.

Financial markets are looking for a clear policy response from the ECB at its meeting later this week, with a Reuters poll of money market traders showing on Monday that the central bank is seen re-starting its dormant government bond buying programme with the aim of lowering Spanish and Italian government bond yields.

Nineteen of 24 euro money market traders said the ECB will soon re-start the Securities Market Programme (SMP) with 10 of those 19 saying the ECB will announce it on Thursday.

"The recent market's rebounds have been fuelled by steroids coming from the central banks, and now the market is eagerly awaiting its next shot of liquidity," Cholet Dupont Asset Management fund manager Philippe Lesueur said.

"But the problem is that the boost from each new shot is getting weaker and weaker, so I'm not sure how long the next liquidity-induced rally will last and how big it will be."

Investors were also keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. A number of market players are expecting the Fed to opt for some form of monetary stimulus to boost flagging growth.

The banking sector will be in focus again on Tuesday after UBS said net profit shrank, hurt in part by a sharp drop in trading, while Deutsche Bank posted a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from its investment banking and asset management businesses, and its new chief executives warned that the euro zone debt crisis would continue to hurt client activity.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,385.30 -0.05 % -0.67 NIKKEI 8,695.06 0.69 % 59.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 487.71 1.1 % 5.33 EUR/USD 1.2266 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 78.19 0.05 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.509 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.377 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,622.99 0.15 % $2.50 US CRUDE $89.62 -0.18 % -0.16

COMPANY NEWS:

UBS

UBS said on Tuesday net profit shrank to 425 million Swiss francs ($433.19 million) from 1.0 billion francs on sharply lower trading revenue and a drop in commissions and fees from clients. For more, click on

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank said it expects an operating profit of around 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first half, of which nearly 450 million euros will be for the second quarter, it said late on Monday. It said it was selling Bank Forum to Ukraine's Smart Group.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender posted a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from its investment banking and asset management businesses, and its new chief executives warned that the euro zone debt crisis would continue to hurt client activity.

BP

The British oil company took a $5 billion charge in its second quarter results - more than a typical three months worth of profits - in what was mainly a write down of the value of assets, tipping BP into a loss for the quarter of $1.385 billion on a replacement cost basis.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF posted a 4.6 percent rise in its first-half core earnings as higher hydroelectronic output after heavy rains and other renewable energies offset the effect of longer-than-expected nuclear outages.

METRO

The German retailer squeezed out an unexpected 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit as measures to cut costs, lower prices and invest in services appeared to encourage cash-strapped shoppers in Europe to spend their money at its stores.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence conglomerate's financial debt rose 11 percent in the first half of 2012 compared to a year ago, Il Sole 24 ore said on Tuesday ahead of publication of the company's results.

BAYER

Germany's largest drugmaker on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales at its farming pesticides unit and as the euro's weakness lifted the value of the diversified group's overseas revenues.

INFINEON

The German chipmaker on Tuesday struck a more cautious tone for its fourth-quarter, citing global economic uncertainties. The group, which caters to the car and engineering industries, said it expected fourth-quarter sales to be flat or down slightly from the third quarter, while the operating margin will be around 12 percent, down from 12.7 percent in the third quarter.

MAN SE

The firm has ordered a broad-based hiring freeze at its truck and bus division to rein in costs as the commercial-vehicle maker's second-quarter operating profit plunged by half amid slowing world economies.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Spanish income tax authorities are seeking to recover 176 million euros from Peugeot Citroen Automoviles Espana (PCAE), the local subsidiary of struggling French carmaker PSA, the La Tribune news website said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, missed profit forecasts in the second quarter as a cooling economy and stiffer competition dragged on growth.

ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Commerce Department has set preliminary anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.

Washers made by Electrolux and Samsung in Mexico were hit with a preliminary anti-dumping duties of 33.30 percent and 72.41 percent, respectively.

THALES

Fitch Ratings said on Monday it had revised the outlook on Thales's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the company's Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The revision of the outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the previously assumed gradual lift in earnings margins and core cash generation may prove challenging to achieve in the expected time frame. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)