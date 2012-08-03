LONDON, Aug 3 European shares headed for a steady open on Friday after steep declines in the previous session, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead of U.S. jobs numbers that could fuel the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to move again on policy.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 7 points higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 6 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open flat.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.2 percent lower at 1,055.34 points on Thursday after the European Central Bank took no immediate action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Spain's IBEX slumped 5.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB dropped 4.6 percent.

The U.S. employment report is likely to show non-farm payrolls rose 100,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after gaining 80,000 in June. A much lower than predicted number would strengthen hopes the Fed will launch additional stimulus measures to support the struggling economy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,365.00 -0.74 % -10.14

NIKKEI 8,556.48 -1.12 % -96.7

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.99 % -4.82

EUR/USD 1.2187 0.06 % 0.0007

USD/JPY 78.17 -0.06 % -0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.476 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.249 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,589.79 0 % $0.05

US CRUDE $87.66 0.61 % 0.53

* Shares, euro fall as ECB delays action

* Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct on ECB, earnings from Sony, Sharp

* Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment

* Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next focus

* Brent edges above $106 on supply threats

* Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus

* Copper steadies; growth worries cap gains

* US 10-yr notes hold post-ECB gains, await jobs data (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Patrick Graham)