LONDON, Aug 3 European shares headed for a steady open on Friday after steep declines in the previous session, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead of U.S. jobs numbers that could fuel the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to move again on policy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise 0.1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.2 percent lower at 1,055.34 points on Thursday after the European Central Bank took no immediate action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Spain's IBEX slumped 5.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB dropped 4.6 percent.

Investors' focus will be on the U.S. employment report, which is likely to show non-farm payrolls rose 100,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after gaining 80,000 in June. A much lower than predicted number would strengthen hopes the Fed will launch additional stimulus measures to support the struggling economy.

"With U.S. payrolls looming, euro bulls will be hoping for a shocker to really solidify QE3 expectations," IG Markets said in a note, referring to a third round of quantitative easing.

"Interestingly, in recent times U.S. data has held up relatively well compared to expectations, so there is no reason to believe we will see a really poor number, not that 100,000 jobs is a great figure given the population growth."

Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 index index, which fell 3 percent to 2,263.36 points on Thursday, ended at its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from mid-March to early June, indicating that the index could get some support in the near term.

Investors will keep a close eye on the earnings season, with big manufacturers joining consumer companies to warn of flagging sales in China, the world's second-largest economy. Figures showed China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June.

Companies such as Siemens, Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate and BASF, the world's top chemicals maker, have felt the effects of lower Chinese demand.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the 62 percent European companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index that have reported results so far, 51 percent have beaten or met expectations, while 49 percent have missed. European earnings have been 10.7 percent lower than what analysts had expected.

French bank Natixis reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings cushioned by one-off gains, while Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA reported a milder than expected 36 percent drop in first-half profit from a year-ago period.

COMPANY NEWS:

NATIXIS

French bank Natixis reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings cushioned by one-off gains, as weakness at its investment bank outweighed growth in its asset management division.

ALLIANZ

A strong performance in life insurance and asset management helped German insurer Allianz beat analysts' forecasts in the second quarter as it confirmed its 2012 operating target.

RENAULT

French automaker Renault plans to expand the capacity of its Brazilian motor plant by 25 percent by 2013 as part of a sales offensive in Latin America's largest economy, the company's top executive in Brazil said.

AXA

Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a milder than expected 36 percent drop in first-half profit from a year-ago period that had been boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its Australia and New Zealand operations.

HEINEKEN

The brewer is expected to sweeten its $4.1 billion offer to Fraser and Neave (F&N) to win control of Tiger Beer and 24 Asian breweries, in a deal that could lift the Dutch brewer's profits and break apart the Singapore drinks and property group.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

U.S. Senate tax writers late on Thursday added back a $12 billion production tax credit for wind energy into the Senate Finance legislation after it was omitted from an earlier draft.. The tax credit would aid the Danish Wind Turbine manufacturer in the U.S. market. For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is to cut around 700 jobs at its northern Finnish unit of Oulu, a labour union representative told Finnish news agency STT. Nokia said in June it would slash 10,000 jobs globally and 3,700 jobs in its home country. For more on the company, click on

BHP BILLITON

The world's biggest miner said on Friday it would take a $2.84 billion writedown on the value of the U.S. Fayetteville shale gas assets it bought in 2011 and a further $450 million writedown for Australian nickel assets, sending its shares down over 2 percent in Australian trading.

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets on Friday, saying it expects to continue to outgrow markets over the next five years after posting a sharply higher first half profit. For related news, click on

SAP

The business software maker agreed to pay rival Oracle Corp $306 million in damages over copyright infringement allegations against a SAP unit, avoiding a new trial.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility is committed to expansion in Latin America after a capital increase at Chilean unit Enersis, as it presses ahead with streamlining operations in the area to help offset flagging growth in its home market.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia sought to reassure investors that it would achieve its debt-reduction targets without further dividend cuts after first-half core earnings were hit by recession in its home market and weaker growth in Brazil. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Patrick Graham)