LONDON, Aug 7 European shares were set to consolidate on Tuesday after four-month highs in the previous session, with investors looking for fresh catalysts that could come after Chinese data later this week and hoping for more hints about stimulus measures from central banks.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 6 points higher, or 0.10 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 2 to 3 points, or 0.04 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 5 points lower, or 0.15 percent.

Investors were seen avoiding strong bets on the market ahead of Chinese numbers, including industrial production, retail sales and inflation data due on Thursday. The market will be looking for signs of whether the Chinese economy can pick up momentum in the second half of the year, with the country the world's biggest consumer of commodities and an engine for global growth.

On Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer at 1,085.79 points, the highest close since late March. Trading remained thin in the summer holiday season, at 82 percent of its 90-day daily average. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,394.23 0.23 % 3.24

NIKKEI 8,802.89 0.88 % 76.6

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.3 % 1.49

EUR/USD 1.2388 -0.1 % -0.0012

USD/JPY 78.28 0.05 % 0.0400

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.568 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.393 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,610.85 0.03 % $0.46

US CRUDE $91.93 -0.29 % -0.27

* Shares steady on sustained policy hopesm eyes on RBA

* Nikkei extends rally, sets sights on 75-day average

* Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe

* Euro steady near 1-month high; Aussie eyes RBA

* Brent steady above $109 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tension

* Gold steady as investors expect ECB action

* Copper slips, but Europe hopes support

* U.S. 10-yr bonds steady, large debt sales eyed (Reporting by Atul Prakash)