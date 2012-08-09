PARIS, Aug 9 European stocks were set to rise on Thursday, keeping alive a sharp two-week rally, as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to support the country's growth.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by forecast-beating results from food giant Nestle, while Deutsche Telekom said it will stick to its dividend plans for 2012 as it posted quarterly results which were broadly in line with expectations.

At 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.8 percent.

Data showed China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low last month, suggesting the central bank has scope to ease policy further after rate cuts in June and July to keep the economy on track to meet an official 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

European stocks have strongly rallied since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said two weeks ago that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro," triggering hopes of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy.

"Short-term positioning would suggest that it is more prudent to follow the capital flows. Currently the pressure on markets remains to the upside on equities and risk currencies," GFT strategist Andrew Taylor writes in a note.

However, the strategist warned about the longer-term outlook for equities as the global economic backdrop remains grim.

"Five years on from that initial central bank helping hand and we find ourselves in a market that is calling for more easing in all regions."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, up 12.7 percent since Draghi's comments two weeks ago, on Tuesday ran into strong resistance levels, represented by long-term trendlines formed by peaks of 2007, 2011 and 2012. Crossing above these key levels would send a strong bullish signal.

Late on Wednesday, Spain and Ireland dodged a bullet when credit ratings agency DBRS stopped short of downgrading their debt below a ECB trigger for extra charges to banks using the countries' bonds as collateral. DBRS downgraded Spain to A (low) and held Ireland at the same rating. A drop below the A level would have led the ECB to charge banks an additional 5 percent penalty for using Spain's and Ireland's bonds as collateral.

COMPANY NEWS:

NESTLE

The world's biggest food group, confirmed its outlook as it reported forecast-beating first half organic sales growth of 6.6 percent on Thursday helped by strong demand from emerging markets and price rises.

ADECCO

Adecco, the world's largest temporary staffing firm, cautioned on Thursday of challenges ahead in Europe as top market France and other euro zone countries look unlikely to emerge anytime soon from the paralysing debt crisis.

SWISS RE

The world's second-largest reinsurer, beat second-quarter expectations on good investment returns and absent of large natural catastrophe claims, striking an upbeat note for the future, saying policy prices were rising.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The group said on Thursday it still plans to pay a minimum dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2012 after publishing second-quarter results which were broadly in line with expectations.

AEGON

The Dutch insurer on Thursday said second-quarter net profit fell 37 percent to 254 million euros ($313.87 million) after taking a one-off charge related to its unit-linked insurance policies in the Netherlands.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drugmaker on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

AVIVA

Britain's No. 2 insurer, reported a 10 percent drop in half-year profit, blaming higher costs as it pushes through reorganisation aimed at improving its financial performance.

TUI TRAVEL

The world's biggest tour operator, posted a 16 percent fall in third-quarter profit as the impact of an early Easter holiday period knocked sales and its French business continued to struggle.

UNIPOL

Italian insurer Unipol confirmed on Wednesday that, according to final figures, its capital increase had been 72.87 percent subscribed for ordinary shares. The 1.1 billion euros cash call is part of a planned merger with troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

A New York state court rejected a motion by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to dismiss a $1.4 billion-plus lawsuit brought by 26 hedge funds alleging fraud and unjust enrichment stemming from the company's trading in Volkswagen voting shares in 2008.

AIR BERLIN

Germany's second biggest airline posted a wider second-quarter loss due to soaring fuel costs, the euro's weakening against the U.S. dollar and a German air travel tax. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)