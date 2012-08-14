LONDON, Aug 14 European shares were set to bounce back on Tuesday with investors betting that a slew of economic releases in Europe and the United States might strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus to tackle a slowdown in global growth. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise as much as 0.5 percent. Investors awaited the euro zone's growth numbers, inflation figures from the United Kingdom, economic sentiment surveys from Germany and retail sales data from the United States. According to an average of estimates of 55 economists polled by Reuters, gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro zone likely shrank 0.2 percent from the first quarter of the year. "Equity markets will open the session higher ... ahead of the data releases. Markets fear that appalling results will provide the ECB with enough cause to present the sugar fix that the market seems strung out for. This has the affect of a market rallying on bad news," GFT Markets said in a note. Figures showed on Tuesday that German GDP grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, slightly beating expectations, while France reported zero GDP growth. The earnings season will continue to be in focus, with only 19 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 companies yet to report second-quarter results. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, half of the firms that have reported results so far have met or beaten expectations. Earnings have been 7.7 percent lower than estimates. Germany's Hochtief, a building and industrial service provider controlled by Spain's ACS, unexpectedly posted a net loss for the second quarter due to provisions for the Elbphilharmonie project in Hamburg. Asian markets were up on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average advancing 0.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent on Monday to 1,094.74 points - its biggest intraday fall since Aug. 2, while U.S. stocks ended slightly lower after a six-day rally. * Shares, euro gain ahead of US, euro zone data * Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs * Nikkei climbs on robust sentiment, ongoing easing hopes * Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers * Euro holds most gains ahead of euro zone GDP data * Gold ekes out gains before U.S., euro zone data * LME copper eases ahead of U.S., Europe data * Brent steady above $113 ahead of key Europe, U.S. data COMPANY NEWS RWE Germany's No.2 utility posted a drop in first-half net profit, suggesting its recovery from the country's nuclear exit may not be as fast as that of main peer E.ON. K+S AG The world's fourth-largest potash supplier, said on Tuesday it could lift its dividend this year on the back of a likely boost to profit from the sale of its K+S Nitrogen unit. MERCK German drugmaker Merck posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted earnings and predicted faster growth in underlying core profit this year on higher pharmaceutical sales and a strong dollar. SALZGITTER Germany's second biggest steelmaker saw pricing pressure at its steel division wipe out most of its quarterly pretax profit, as expected. AKER SOLUTION The Norwegian oil services firm reported second-quarter earnings above expectations and said its outlook remains bullish. For more on the company, click on EASYJET Investors on Monday rebuffed an attempt by the budget airline's founder and largest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou to oust chairman Michael Rake. TUI AG The company is considering buying TUI Travel's Central European business as a first step toward a full takeover of the London-listed company, as the German group focuses on its tourism operations. SKY DEUTSCHLAND German pay TV firm Sky Deutschland's second-quarter operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday as the company rides the wave of one of the busiest sports summers in recent years. TELIASONERA AB The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator has agreed to acquire Kazakh firm Alem Communications' WiMax operations. It has also reached a deal with Visor Group whereby both firms will make an indirect minority investment in KazTransCom. STANDARD LIFE The company said its first-half profit was up 15 percent year on year to 302 million pounds and raised its interim dividend by 6.5 percent to 4.9 pence per share.