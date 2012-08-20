LONDON Aug 20 European shares were set to open flat to higher on Monday after a major index hit a 13-month peak in the previous session, with investors seen consolidating their recent gains and waiting for some important events before placing further strong bets.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet the leaders of France and Germany this week. Analysts say he is keen to soften the impact of budget cuts on the society by extending the deadline set by its international lenders. The European Central Bank is scheduled to have a policy meeting in early September.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC-40 both to open flat and Germany's DAX to rise 13 to 21 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5 percent to 1,110.16 points on Friday to close at a 13-month high, extending its longest weekly winning streak in seven years, on hopes of more policy stimulus and that euro zone policy makers were inching closer to concerted action to tackle the region's debt crisis.

"Despite the equity markets putting in a phoenix like rally sine early June, some weaker bulls may be feeling hot under the collar. With the recent rally testing the extent to how much one can price in further rounds of stimulus, possible upsets could be ahead if nothing is delivered," Capital Spreads said in a note.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Shares ease after recent gain, policy bets persist

* S&P 500 up for 6th week; fear index hits 5 yr low

* Nikkei edges higher, risk appetite still robust

* Yields slip as August price reductions draw buyers

* Yen hits 5-week low vs dollar, euro stuck for now

* Brent crude rises above $114

* Platinum extends gains on Lonmin strike, gold steady

* Copper falls as euro zone optimism on hold