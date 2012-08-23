LONDON, Aug 23 European shares were set to rebound on Thursday, with investors seen buying riskier assets after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank might launch another round of stimulus to help the struggling economy. Minutes from the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting suggested the Fed was likely to deliver further monetary support "fairly soon", with policymakers staying quite categorical about their dissatisfaction with the present economic outlook. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 56 to 60 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 27 to 30 points, or as much as 0.9 percent. Analysts said gains could be capped in a knee-jerk reaction to a survey showing China's factories contracted in August the most in nine months, but the report also raised expectations that more policy action was probably needed to stop a slowdown in economic growth, now in a seventh quarter. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.2 percent lower at 1,095.88 points in thin trading volume on Wednesday, suffering its first real bout of profit-taking in about a month during which the benchmark rallied more than 8 percent. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.49 0.02 % 0.32 NIKKEI 9,168.48 0.4 % 36.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.77 % 3.82 EUR/USD 1.2537 0.09 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 78.52 -0.05 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.702 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.440 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,664.49 0.67 % $11.10 US CRUDE $98.11 0.87 % 0.85 * Asian shares up after Fed minutes, China weighs * Dollar under pressure after Fed sparks easing hope * Nikkei turns flat as investors bet on strong China data * US STOCKS-S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes * Brent nears $116 on Fed stimulus hopes * Copper tails back from one-month high after China PMI * Gold hits highest since early May on Fed * TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed minutes