LONDON, Aug 23 European shares were set to rebound on Thursday, with investors' risk appetite seen rising after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank might launch another round of stimulus to help the struggling economy. The minutes, released after the European market close, showed a fresh round of stimulus was likely to be delivered "fairly soon" unless data points to a "substantial and sustainable" strengthening in the recovery. Since the Fed meeting was held before a recent improvement in U.S. economic data, including a stronger-than-expected July reading for employment, some analysts and fund managers advised caution, though, saying that the central bank could yet disappoint markets. "In essence, the Fed and the European Central Bank have only mentioned that they would act and I need to see actions in the next few weeks before I commit more assets to equities," Ion-Marc Valahu, fund manager at Clairinvest in Geneva, said. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 0.6-0.7 percent, while financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent. Factory data from the United States and euro zone will be in focus later in the session for fresh clues to the growth outlook in each region and the chances of fresh stimulus from either the Fed or the European Central Bank, both of which would boost risk assets such as equities. The overnight release of data from China showed factory output contracted in August by the biggest margin in nine months, which raised expectations that more policy action was probably needed to stop a slowdown in economic growth, now in a seventh quarter. "Current markets are very difficult. Driven by central bank hopes and ignoring deteriorating (the) global economic outlook, markets creep up with slow volume," said Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset Management, which manages about $1.25 billion). "I think that expectations are probably too high but hopes for a strong correction could be wrong as valuations are very attractive. Cyclicals are interesting, but earnings are not likely to support further move here." The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.2 percent lower at 1,095.88 points in thin trading volume on Wednesday, suffering its first real bout of profit-taking in about a month during which the benchmark rallied more than 8 percent. As well as the data-growth-stimulus debate, investors will also keep a close eye on the latest political efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, with France and Germany set to meet to discuss Greece. Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker kept alive Greek hopes of winning more time to push through austerity cuts but warned the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid bankruptcy. Investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic releases. The Labor Department releases first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Aug. 18 at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 365,000 new filings, against 366,000 in the prior week. U.S. manufacturing PMI for August Is due at 1258 GMT, while new home sales data for July is due at 1400 GMT. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.49 0.02 % 0.32 NIKKEI 9,178.12 0.51 % 46.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.84 % 4.18 EUR/USD 1.2534 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 78.49 -0.09 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.700 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.426 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,663.70 0.62 % $10.31 US CRUDE $98.06 0.82 % 0.80 * Asian shares up after Fed minutes, China weighs * Dollar under pressure after Fed sparks easing hope * Nikkei turns flat as investors bet on strong China data * US STOCKS-S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes * Brent nears $116 on Fed stimulus hopes * Copper tails back from one-month high after China PMI * Gold hits highest since early May on Fed * TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed minutes COMPANY NEWS AHOLD The Dutch supermarket said second-quarter operating profit undershot expectations, held back by discounting in its home market and an unsuccessful promotional campaign around the Euro 2012 soccer championships. DAIMLER The company is considering building passenger cars of its core Mercedes brand with its partners Renault and Nissan, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources. ANGLO AMERICAN Copper producer Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global miner Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining titans are set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources said late on Wednesday. THYSSENKRUPP The German steelmaker is in final talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources. SKY DEUTSCHLAND The German pay-TV broadcaster aims to generate a net profit in 2014, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Brian Sullivan. DIAGEO The world's biggest spirits group posted a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by its exposure to fast growing emerging markets, and putting it on track to meet its medium-term targets.