LONDON, Aug 27 European shares were expected to open slightly
lower on Monday, with fragile market sentiment dominated by uncertainty as to
whether key central banks would launch new stimulus measures.
At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent. Trading volumes were
expected to be thin as the UK market, Europe's largest, was shut for a bank
holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 0.5 percent in choppy trade.
"Markets across the Asian region fell away with no fresh developments to
sway judgments ahead of this week's all important meeting of the minds at (the
central bankers' get-together in) Jackson Hole," GFT strategist Andrew Taylor
wrote in a note.
"Current moves are all about the markets' appetite for risk assets and
whether the three main central banks of the world will be doing their bit to
give these markets a liquidity boost."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent on Friday
after staging a late bounce when European Central Bank sources told Reuters the
ECB is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond-buying programme.
The index closed the week with a 1.5 percent loss - snapping its longest
winning streak in seven years, which had seen it gain 20 percent in an 11-week
rally - weighed down by disappointing macro data in Europe and the uncertainty
around fresh monetary stimulus.
Germany's Ifo business climate index, due at 0800 GMT, was expected to
provide further evidence Europe's largest economy was losing its resilience to
the region's crisis, confirming what hard data from the Purchasing Managers'
Indicator already showed last week.
Germany's most influential leading indicator of economic health was forecast
to have slipped for the fourth month in a row, falling to an almost 3-1/2 year
low of 102.6 from 103.3 in July.
With the euro zone's fiscal woes taking a deeper toll on the global economy,
Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday that China would implement new
measures aimed at stabilising export growth in the third quarter.
COMPANY NEWS
THYSSENKRUPP
German steelmaker plans to sell its U.S. and Brazilian mills separately for
at least the book value, which is about 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion), its
chief executive has told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
CARREFOUR
French retailer could unveil between 500 and 600 job cuts at its various
French headquarters next week, unions said on Saturday, as the company's new
chief executive seeks to cut costs and turn around the company.
Q-CELLS
South Korea's Hanwha Corp intends to buy solar Group Q-Cells,
the insolvent German group said in a statement on Sunday.
EADS
The aerospace and defence group is prepared to offer Switzerland 33
Eurofighter jets built in 2003 with a price tag of 3.2 billion Swiss francs to
replace its fleet of ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters, Der Sonntag
newspaper reported.
RENAULT
The car maker is close to making announcements relating to high-end models,
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a joint interview with
BFM-TV, RMC and Le Point.
DEXIA SA
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said it believes it will need to recapitalise its
Luxembourg arm before the latter's imminent sale, which could see it demanding
further money from the Belgian and French governments.
ALSTOM
Alstom has won a turnkey contract worth about 400 million euros ($500.68
million) from Power Grid Corporation of India PGRD.NS, the French engineering
group said on Monday.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker's rare disease division, Genzyme, said that the U.S.
health regulator had asked it to redo its filing for marketing application for
multiple sclerosis drug candidate Lemtrada but that no additional clinical
studies were needed.