LONDON, Aug 29 European shares were expected to open mixed on Wednesday, extending a sideways move as mixed economic data and uncertainty over further stimulus measures from central banks keep investors on tenterhooks. At 0617 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-03 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. Trading over the past week has been choppy in low volume, with investor sentiment dominated by speculation over whether the European Central Bank would announce new sovereign bond purchases in September and whether the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman, Ben Bernanke, would hint at a new round of quantitative easing at the Jackson Hole symposium this weekend. "Today the waiting game continues, with investors again likely to be hesitant to take positions ahead of the weekend's speeches at Jackson Hole," Cameron Peacock, a market analyst at IG Markets, said. Policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve continue to weigh options on monetary policy, and have not agreed at this point to unleash a new round of stimulus, a top Fed official opposed to more monetary easing said on Tuesday. The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 19.70 points, or 0.8 percent on Tuesday and is down around 2 percent from a four-month high hit last week. The index has opened and closed within a 35 points range in each of the past three sessions. A 16 percent rally started in late July, driven by monetary intervention expectations, has run into a batch of weak European economic data, including figures on Tuesday showing the Spanish economy is falling deeper into recession and depositors are pulling their money out of the banks. Morale among French businesses was expected to have deteriorated for a fifth straight month in August. France's business morale index, due to be published at 0645 GMT, is seen falling to 89 from 90 in July. Italian consumer confidence was also forecast to have worsened in August, after unexpectedly rebounding in July. The index, due at 0900 GMT, was estimated to come in at 86, down from a July reading of 86.5 but still above 85.4 in June, the lowest level on record. U.S. macro data could further steer the market in afternoon trade, with preliminary GDP data due to be published at 1230 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro, Asian shares steady in run-up to Jackson Hole > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year > Nikkei rises; Renesas, Sharp jump but Daikin sags > Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation > Euro near 7-wk high, Aussie still fragile > Gold holds near 4-1/2 month high, focus on Fed > LME copper eases ahead of Jackson Hole > Brent drops toward $112, Isaac may spare energy assets MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 618 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.3 -0.08 % -1.14 NIKKEI 9,069.8 0.4 % 36.52 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 0.29 % 1.43 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2562 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 78.53 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY 1.637 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.356 -- 0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,668. 0.11 % $1.86 9 US CRUDE $95.94 -0.4 % -0.39 COMPANY NEWS L'OREAL The world's biggest cosmetics group said first-half operating profit rose 11.4 percent, helped by luxury cosmetics products, and confirmed it expected to do better than the market and increase profits and sales this year. GLENCORE A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has opposed the terms of commodities trader Glencore's proposed $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, without citing sources. BOUYGUES The French construction-to-telecom conglomerate posted sharply lower first-half profit as its mobile business struggled against tough new competitor Iliad. ACCOR Europe's largest hotel group said it was cautious about full-year profit growth prospects as demand for hotel rooms slows in southern Europe and visibility is limited in the second half due to an uncertain economic climate. SANOFI U.S. securities regulators charged eight people with illegally trading on inside information in 2009 about French pharmaceutical company Sanofi's plan to buy a Tennessee-based company that made allergy medicine and other products. ING The Dutch banking and insurance group is exploring a separate sale of its roughly $1 billion Hong Kong insurance business, sources said, a move that could further complicate the auction of its Asian operations. HEINEKEN Thai Beverage has raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the whole company, upping its challenge to Heineken's bid for Asia Pacific Breweries . DEXIA France must take over the French public lending arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia as soon as possible, Belgium's Finance Minister said on Tuesday, adding his French counterpart had promised to do so by the end of the year. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The Italian government looked set to take a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the world's oldest bank posted a big first-half loss because of writedowns, making it almost inevitable that it will end 2012 in the red. BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA Banco Popolare and UBI Banca, respectively Italy's fourth- and fifth-biggest banks, reported a stronger capital position despite a fall in profits. However in both cases provisions for loan losses rose sharply, reflecting a further deterioration in Italy's economy as a deep recession shows no sign of easing. POP MILANO The bank posted a net loss of 131.3 million euros in the first half, as new management made a writedown of 239.4 million euros as part of a business plan to improve profitability. E.ON RWE Chile's top court rejected a planned $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant, planned by MPX Energia SA and Germany's E.ON, citing environmental reasons. E.On declined to comment. Separately, Germany's Environment Minister said the country may have to slow down its planned shift from nuclear to green energy. EADS Airbus won a $7 billion order on Tuesday from Philippine Airlines , beating Boeing to a deal marked by diplomatic lobbying as the European planemaker appeared close to another major Asian deal in China. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA German trade union UFO said it would not hold a strike at national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa on Wednesday, Aug 29.