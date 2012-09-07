PARIS, Sept 7 European shares were set to inch higher on Friday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by the ECB's bond buying programme, as investors bet all-important U.S. monthly payrolls data will show improvement in the jobs market. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 2 to 3 points higher, or 0.04 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 1 point to up 1 point. Employers are expected to have increased payrolls by 125,000 workers last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, although data showed earlier this week that U.S. private employers added a better-than-expected 201,000 jobs in August, triggering hopes of forecast-beating figures in Friday's figures. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.4 percent on Thursday in strong volumes as the ECB said it will launch a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for debt-laden countries in a bid to draw a line under the crisis. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on payrolls > Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > Japan's Nikkei jumps on ECB bond plan > Euro steady near 2-mth high, buoyed by ECB bond plan > Gold retreats as US jobs data dims stimulus hopes > Copper inches up after ECB, U.S. jobs eyed > Brent falls below $113 ahead of U.S. jobs data MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,432.12 2.04 % 28.68 NIKKEI 8,858.43 2.05 % 177.86 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 491.27 2.24 % 10.75 EUR/USD 1.2639 0.09 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 78.90 0.06 % 0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.694 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.563 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,692.64 -0.49 % -$8.40 US CRUDE $95.22 -0.32 % -0.31