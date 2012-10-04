LONDON, Oct 4 European shares were set to rise on Thursday,
mirroring gains in the United States and Asia, with investors positioning for
more soothing data and some clarity on Spain's likely aid request during a
European Central Bank press conference after its rate verdict.
Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. companies added more jobs than expected
last month, while the services sector picked up, suggesting the economy remained
on track for modest growth. Focus will be on Thursday's jobless claims data and
Friday's non-farm payrolls to see if the numbers surprise on the upside.
"Economic figures from the United States yesterday helped counter-balance
some disappointments elsewhere like in Europe and lifted expectations for better
than predicted numbers in the coming days," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The market is looking for some catalysts and that could come from the
third-quarter results season and from economic numbers."
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were 0.4 to 0.6 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent higher.
Some investors expect that the ECB President Mario Draghi may provide hints
about Spain's likely move regarding an international bailout following its rate
decision. The majority of 73 economists polled by Reuters said they expected no
change on Thursday.
"If Draghi gives any indication that a request from Spain is close or that
the conditionality linked to it will not be as strict as we've seen with other
bailed out countries, we should see the markets rally," James Hughes, chief
market analyst at Alpari, said in a note.
"An agreement here will show real progress being made by the eurozone which
will undoubtedly be reflected in the markets by an increase in risk appetite."
The Bank of England will also hold a policy meeting on Thursday. All but one
of 59 economists polled by Reuters forecast an unchanged total for the
quantitative easing stimulus programme of 375 billion pounds. They all predicted
it to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.1 percent
to 1,100.84 points on Wednesday, while U.S. shares rose
0.1 to 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei average gained 0.9 percent on
Thursday.
However, European technology companies might feel some pressure after
Hewlett-Packard offered a 2013 earnings outlook on Wednesday that
underscored slow progress on a turnaround plan and decelerating technology
spending worldwide. HP shares hit a nine-year low.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,450.99 0.36 % 5.24
NIKKEI 8,824.59 0.89 % 77.72
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.11 % 0.58
EUR/USD 1.2927 0.18 % 0.0023
USD/JPY 78.59 0.17 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.634 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.456 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,781.69 0.24 % $4.30
US CRUDE $88.29 0.17 % 0.15
COMPANY NEWS
EADS , BAE SYSTEMS
Chief Executive Tom Enders told mass-circulation daily Bild that under the
proposed tie-up with BAE Systems he is prepared to offer guarantees for jobs and
certain sites that he would not be willing to consider for EADS alone. Related
news
VOLKSWAGEN
The head of VW's works council, Bernd Osterloh, urged the company to offer a
low-cost car in emerging markets to counter weak sales in Europe, German paper
Handelsblatt reported, citing Osterloh. Related news
AIR FRANCE-KLM, AIR BERLIN
Abu Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways is urging Air Berlin, in which it
holds some 30 percent, to offer joint flights with Air France, German
paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Etihad's chief executive.
BHP BILITON
The top global miner is among the companies talking to Petrobras about
buying a stake in the Brazilian state-led oil company's Gulf of Mexico oil
fields, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said on Thursday a third quarter
sales shortfall in Japan will hit revenues and profits for the year. For more,
click on
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it had started exclusive talks to sell its loss-making
Greek unit Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank as it seeks to cut
its exposure to the debt-stricken country.
LVMH
Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand by sales, owned by the
French luxury group, aims to start selling alligator-skin fountain pens,
customised writing paper and brightly coloured inks in time for Christmas,
industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.
EDF
The state-owned utility said it would hire 6,000 workers in France this
year.