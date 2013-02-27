LONDON, Feb 27 European stocks are seen slightly higher on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session, helped by the U.S. Federal Reserve's defence of its stimulus programmes for the economy, although concerns over the euro zone may limit gains. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 6 points higher, or up by as much as 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX was seen opening as much as 28 points higher or up by as much as 0.4 percent, while France's CAC was seen up by as much as 11 points, or 0.3 percent. Nevertheless, traders said concerns over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, which were heightened this week by elections in Italy which produced a political stalemate, and looming U.S. budget cuts - referred to as "sequestration" - would continue to weigh on equity markets. Concerns over Italy caused the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index to close down 3.1 percent at 2,570.52 points on Tuesday, its lowest finish since Nov. 28. The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.4 percent to 1,150.25 points. "European equity markets are set to edge higher on the open buoyed by (Federal Reserve head) Ben Bernanke's commitment to easy monetary policy. However, markets remain uneasy as the uncertainty surrounding the Italian election and the looming sequester are set to keep confidence at bay," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a research note. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,496.94 0.61 % 9.09 NIKKEI 11,253.9 -1.27 % -144.84 7 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 549.07 0.38 % 2.06 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3076 0.11 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 91.75 -0.24 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY 1.876 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.455 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,611.6 -0.09 % -$1.44 7 US CRUDE $92.82 0.21 % 0.19 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Bernanke reassures, Italy weighs > US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds on Bernanke comments, data > Nikkei falls as exporters and financials retreat; Italy vote uncertainty > TREASURIES-Yields near 1-month lows as Bernanke defends bond buys > FOREX-Yen holds gains as investors await Italian bond sale > PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 1-1/2-week high as Bernanke backs stimulus > METALS-Copper climbs after Fed reassures on stimulus > Brent holds steady above $112 on Bernanke assurance; EU woes weigh