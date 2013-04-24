LONDON, April 24 European stocks are set to open higher on Wednesday, consolidating the previous session's gains after hopes for further monetary easing and good earnings reports buoyed stocks in the United States and Asia overnight. At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.1-0.2 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 saw its best day of the year on Tuesday, gaining 2.4 percent for its biggest gain since August 2012 following strong earnings reports and as weak German data raised hopes of a euro zone rate cut. "European equities are set to open higher tracking a strong close in the U.S. and firm gains in Asia as an expectation of further monetary easing continues to fuel the bullish mood," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at Capital Spreads, said. Eyes will be on the German Ifo business climate indicator at 0800 GMT, which is expected to dip to 106.2 versus 106.7 in the previous month. A surprisingly weak PMI reading from Germany on Tuesday saw the German DAX underperform, but also gave rise to speculation that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates as early as next week. "With regards to data, less is more and with a number of central banks poised to do more equities, they should find buyers on data disappointment," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Index, in a trading note. Charts also pointed to near-term strength, after major share indexes, including the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50, broke above their 50-day moving averages, marking a 50 percent retracement of their recent fall. The index rose 3.1 percent to 2,662.88 points to also close above its 100-day moving average at 2,653.81. The earnings season continues in earnest, with gains in the prior session aided by good company reports. Wednesday's earnings proved more mixed, as both Barclays and Daimler missed forecasted profits, while Credit Suisse managed to beat analyst expectations. So far this earnings season, 51 percent of STOXX 600 companies have beaten or met expectations, with 74 percent doing so on the S&P 500, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

COMPANY NEWS BARCLAYS British bank Barclays said first-quarter profit fell a quarter from a year ago after a rise in losses in its European business and a hefty bill for the cost of a restructuring plan by its new chief executive. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The carmaker said it will seek labour concessions from French unions to help meet turnaround targets after sales fell a further 6.5 percent in the first quarter. FRANCE TELECOM The company reported lower first-quarter sales, slightly short of expectations, because of price pressure in mobile in France and weaker demand from corporate clients, but limited margin erosion through cost control. VIVENDI Etisalat said it would make a "binding offer" during the day to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom. ABB Swiss industrial group ABB posted a smaller-than-expected net profit in the first-quarter, down 3 percent at $664 million as clients shied away from big industrial investments and U.S. growth slowed. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse said first-quarter net profit rose on the year, lifted by an improved performance from its investment bank, and flagged a cash dividend. NOVARTIS * The Swiss pharma group Novartis named Harry Kirsch as new Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Jon Symonds, and reported Q1 core earnings of $1.32 per share, slightly ahead of estimates. * The U.S. government filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Novartis on Tuesday, accusing a unit of the Swiss drug maker of causing the Medicare and Medicaid programs to pay tens of millions of dollars in reimbursements based on fraudulent, kickback-tainted claims DAIMLER The automaker scrapped its earnings forecast on Wednesday after first-quarter profit plunged more than half amid the protracted slump in cars and trucks markets. ENRC The chairman of London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC, Mehmet Dalman, has resigned with immediate effect in a boardroom shake-up likely to raise new questions over the future of the embattled company. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The planned sale of more than 600 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, people familiar with the matter said. ERICSSON Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a bigger than expected fall in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as sales and its gross margin undershot. DEUTSCHE BANK A legal battle between Deutsche Bank and billionaire investor Alexander Vik began this week in which Vik is claiming $8 billion in damages over trades by his company Sebastian Holdings during the financial crisis. DEUTSCHE POST A labour strike by letter carriers in Germany is due to continue on Wednesday, ahead of a third round of wage talks with Deutsche Post on Thursday, according to trade union Verdi. ASM INTERNATIONAL The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker swung to a first-quarter net profit as it realized a gain from the sale of its stake in its Hong Kong-listed unit ASM Pacific Technology. NORDEA SAMPO Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted a slight rise in first quarter profits and forecast further stability in its troubled Danish and shipping portfolios. Shares in the Finnish holding company Sampo might also react to Nordea's results as it owns about a fifth of the bank. ZODIAC AEROSPACE The aerospace supplier confirmed its forecast for a rise in full-year organic sales helped by growth in air travel and as planemakers ramp up commercial aircraft programmes. ARCELORMITTAL The world's largest steelmaker will start mothballing two blast furnaces at its site in Florange, eastern France, on Wednesday, with an outside chance that they may reopen in six years. FINMECCANICA The defense group reported on Tuesday a 786 million euro ($1.02 billion) net loss in 2012 mainly because of a goodwill writedown on its U.S. defence electronics unit DRS. FIAT The carmaker could secure financing by May for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Fiat is in advanced talks with banks, which are expected to conclude next month, on financing to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler which is held by VEBA, the United Auto Workers' retirees' healthcare trust, the sources said. HANDELSBANKEN Sweden's Handelsbanken posted on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit that beat expectations and which showed its capital buffers swelling further. NORSK HYDRO The Norwegian aluminium producer reported first-quarter core earnings that beat expectations due to higher prices for aluminium and alumina and higher seasonal sales.